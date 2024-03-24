The Netherlands’ most famous rap family performed on the RTM stage on Saturday in a sold-out Ahoy concert. France’s family: brothers Hef, Crooks and Adje (half-brother). These three have been at the top of Dutch hip-hop since 2008, when their legendary rap session appeared on hip-hop platform 101 Barz.

Rap

Hef – Finally, hey.

Listened: 23/3, Ahoy, Rotterdam.

Tonight is the show for middle brother Hef (37), who, with eleven solo albums, a biography (Puur) and a popular podcast (Rookworst), is now widely regarded as the godfather of hip-hop, but above all, he exhibits a sense of family. crystal clear sound.. In “3 Soldiers” Hef raps: “My mother’s last wish was that I would make sure that the family stayed together.” After many, sometimes turbulent years of separation and new memories, tonight that wish comes true.

The “family” presence is strong, from old-school hip-hop artists like THC and Jayh to new-school kids like ADF Samski and D-Double. But also the cult figure of Ari, Hef’s fifteen-year-old driver who proposes to his girlfriend on stage, and ten-year-old daughter Brooklyn on the balcony of friends and family who sometimes has to cover her ears from Hef’s father. The scoop: family friend Kevin just had his wisdom teeth pulled out. Despite the doctor’s advice, he still comes to sing the song because he couldn’t let “Uncle Hef” down.

Hef also takes every opportunity to impress upon the audience that he is there for them, that everyone in the room is his family. This may sound trite in relation to other artists, just like the characteristics of raw, honest and pure – with Hef everything is sincere. It’s all because of his music: lively, calm rap with sharp rhythms.

His albums are memoirs, diaries of life in Hoogvliet, the area where he grew up. Reviews from a life full of slippers, rental cars and hustlers. This honest view has not changed over the years. Whether he’s performing in front of 8,000 people or walking around Cruscade with a joint in hand, Hef is Hef. And tonight it is celebrated.

Bottle of cognac

Dress code: tracksuit. A bottle of cognac on stage empties before the end of the performance. This is probably why the setlist is not complete. Hef has poor time judgment and rushes through his last songs. It’s a shame that hits like “Hoop” and “On a Mission” were saved for last, but at the same time, that’s exactly who Hef is. “We don’t have much time,” but don’t worry because: “Next year we’ll just start earlier!” This may bother only a few – Hef makes you feel like you’ve been on the long journey with him from Hoogvliet to Ahoy, against all odds. Literally fifteen minutes by car, figuratively about sixteen years in slippers. “No one expected it to turn out this way, no one thought it could be like this,” he raps in Fontein. This is true. Finally. The room chants “HE-F.” A reference to the legendary American rapper Notorious BIG? That would be right. The notorious HEF

Share Write to the editor