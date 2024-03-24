Heart attack and blood type, there is a correlation

Various factors can contribute to the risk of heart attack, but according to a new study, your blood type also plays a role that should not be overlooked: a discovery that could give rise to a new way of preventing these events.

What emerged from this research on heart health published by the American Heart Association – we read on www.greenme.it – ​​is that for people with blood groups A and B it is easier to encounter problems such as:

Heart attack

Cardiac arrests

Occlusions

As regards the first two cardiac problems, the percentage would be less alarming: compared to people with a zero negative /0- blood group, groups A and B would have 8% more probability of heart attack and 10% more more than cardiac arrest.

The most substantial data, however, concerns the third point: up to 51% more venous occlusions were found for these two blood groups compared to that of the so-called universal donors.

Although researchers have not yet been able to establish a direct correlation that explains these data, the study could make an important contribution to heart attack research and prevention. First of all, doctors will be able to benefit from using this information to study more accurate individual therapies.

Dr. Hilde Groot, head of the research and professor at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, claims that:

“GPs could use this information [sul gruppo sanguigno] for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and medical professionals might consider including blood type information in clinical trials of risks and treatment approaches

The second good news is that even if you have blood type A or B, you can still lower your chances of a heart attack with a healthy diet and exercise.

It is no coincidence that Dr. Mary Cushman herself recommends not to be excessively alarmed by these new data, but advises people with type A and B blood types to simply pay more attention to their lifestyle and try to maintain a healthy and balanced one. . Specifically, by keeping an eye on high blood pressure and cholesterol you can significantly reduce the risk of suffering a heart attack.