The Pontiff, after reading the Gospel, was unable to proceed with the homily: he remained in a moment of silence and reflection

Thousands of faithful present in St. Peter’s Square to welcome the pontiff. Pope Francis arrived to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass, but he was unable to read the homily. His tired voice made everyone present worried.

He read the Gospel, he appeared weak and tired and at the moment of the homily, the pontiff remained in a long moment of silence. Concern has also grown due to Pope Francis’ recent health problems.

A first official statement from the Vatican arrived on February 24, 2024. All the pontiff’s audiences were canceled due to a flu condition. On February 26, another statement followed the first: “Mild flu symptoms persist, without fever. However, this morning’s hearings have been suspended as a precaution.” Then, on February 28, the Press Office reported that “After the General Audience, Pope Francis went to the Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola Hospital for some diagnostic tests. At the end he returned to the Vatican.”

Arriving at the health facility, the pontiff was visited in day hospital and then returned to the Vatican, but no further details on the results were forthcoming. The tests were aimed at avoiding the presence of pneumonia, a condition against which he already fought last November.

After the three press releases, news of bronchitis spread. Despite his health conditions, Pope Francis continued to dedicate himself to his commitments. The fatigue today, March 24, during the homily for Palm Sunday, caused concern among the faithful.

Father Francesco arrived at the age of 87. He has confessed several times that he has thought about when his time will come, revealing that his will be a simpler and shorter function than the one that usually concerns the Pope, i.e. funerals lasting nine days.

We’ve simplified it a lot. It had to be done, I’ll be the first to try it!

Read also: Urgent statement from the Vatican, “all commitments cancelled”, the world anxious for Pope Francis.