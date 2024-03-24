Hail is a form of atmospheric precipitation characterized by accumulations of ice that fall from the cloud towards the ground. It usually forms within strong lightning storms, during which the condensed water freezes and then turns into a real hail storm. At that point, the water droplets solidify around a nucleus, such as a speck of dust or other piece of ice in the cloud.

A violent hailstorm in Pescara in Abruzzo. Bad weather, in Pescara with hail as big as oranges.

As frozen water droplets are raised and lowered within the cloud, layers of ice build up around the core. This process continues until the hail reaches a size that exceeds the cloud’s lifting force and falls toward the ground due to gravity. Hail storms are more common in some regions of the world, especially during warm, humid seasons, when atmospheric conditions favor the formation of thunderclouds.

Hail speed and size

When hail hits the ground it can cause heavy damage: a hailstone with a diameter of 10 cm can impact the ground at speeds even higher than 150 km/h. In some cases, hailstones can even exceed 15/20 cm in diameter and weigh over 1 kg.

→ How to protect your car bodywork from hail

→ How to repair hail damage to your car bodywork

When hail causes damage

The damage it can cause depends on the size of the grains which can vary considerably, i.e. from small balls to ice balls of considerable size up to 20 centimetres. Hailstones can cause significant damage to buildings, crops and cars, especially when the size of the ice pieces is larger. The size of hail can vary greatly, from small pea-sized ice grains to baseball-sized or larger ice pellets.

Hailstones with a diameter of 2/3 cm fell in Italy in Castiglione del Lago di Pozzuolo

Damage to the bodywork

When it hits the car body at high speed, it can cause dents, scratches and cracks in the paint. Damage is usually most noticeable on the roof, hood, trunk and flat surfaces of the car, but is also found on other parts such as pillars and doors. Bumpers hold up better as they are usually made of more elastic plastic.

Damage to the car bodywork caused by hail

The severity of damage to a car’s body depends on the size of the hail, the speed of its fall, the angle of impact and the resistance of the car’s surface. In some extreme cases, hail can even break your car’s windshield or windows.

Damage to agriculture

Hail can cause major damage to agriculture: it can damage cultivated plants, including cereals, fruits, vegetables and industrial crops. Hail pieces can damage leaves, flowers and fruit, causing dents, breaks or nicks. This can compromise the quality and yield of crops, reducing their commercial value. Damaged crops may experience slow growth, deform or even die, resulting in reduced supplies of food and agricultural raw materials.

Damage caused by hail on fruit

To mitigate the effects of hail on agriculture, farmers can take several preventative measures, such as installing protective nets or insuring crops against hail damage. Furthermore, the development of hail-resistant crop varieties and the use of appropriate agricultural practices can help reduce the negative impact of hail events on the agricultural sector.

The most severe hailstorms in the world

The most severe hailstorms recorded in the world including the one with a record of the maximum diameter of a 22 centimeter hailstone:

Hall, Texas, United States (1970): May 30, 1970, a record-sized hail storm hit the town of Hall, Texas. The pieces of hail were as large as bowling balls, causing damage estimated in the millions of dollars. The hail caused the destruction of roofs, windows, vehicles and other objects, as well as causing injuries to several people. Goulburn, Australia (1986): On January 12, 1986, a record-sized hailstorm hit the city of Goulburn, Australia. The hailstones were the size of golf balls and caused millions of dollars in damage. The hail destroyed roofs, windows, cars and other objects. It also caused injuries to several people. Gopalganj, Bangladesh: Hail balls the size of cricket balls were recorded on April 14, 1986, with an estimated diameter of more than 22 centimeters. It is believed to have been the world record for the largest hail ever recorded. Montana, United States: On July 20, 1995, another record-sized hailstorm hit the state of Montana, United States: damage to cars, roofs, windows. Vivian, South Dakota, United States (June 22, 2010): Chunks of ice the size of baseballs and softballs were reported during this hail storm. The hail caused significant damage to crops, vehicles and property. Castiglione, Italy, July 27, 2013: A violent hail storm hit Northern Italy, particularly the town of Castiglione. Hail, China 2016: On July 26, 2016, a record-sized hailstorm hit the city of Hail, China. Kalamata, Greece, July 27, 2019: This hail storm hit the city of Kalamata in southern Greece. The sizable hail caused significant damage to cars, house roofs and crops.

These are just some of the most severe hailstorms recorded in the world. Supersized hail is rare, but hail storms can still cause significant damage in many parts of the world.

How to protect yourself from hail

When hailstones fall to the ground they can also be dangerous for people, animals, as well as things with injuries especially to the head and neck. If a storm with hail is expected, it is important to take some precautions:

Seek shelter indoors: The best solution to protect yourself from hail is to seek a safe place indoors, such as a house, building or a car that is likely to be damaged on the body. Avoid being outdoors during a hail storm. Choose solid shelter: If you don’t have access to a building or car, seek shelter under solid structures like a deck, garage or sturdy gazebo. Make sure the structure is stable and does not present a risk of collapse. Wear protection: If you are outdoors and don’t have access to shelter, you can try to protect yourself by covering your head with a hat or hooded jacket. You can also try to protect your body with a resistant material such as a rug, a sheet or a blanket.

Following these safety measures can help reduce the risk of personal injury during a hail storm. Always keep an eye on the weather forecast and, if a storm with hail is forecast, take all the advice. It is important to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from hail.

→ How to protect the bodywork from hail

→ How to repair hail damage to your car bodywork