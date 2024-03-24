Hailstorms that cause damage to car bodywork repeat cyclically every year. When the hail stops, the damage is counted, often very significant, with significant repair costs to be incurred which can be reimbursed by the insurance if the insurance extension has been activated to cover the damage caused by the hail. Let’s try to understand how it works and what you need to know about insurance coverage against hail damage.

Hail damage and insurance

To deal with hail damage at least on cars, those who live in an area particularly exposed to this phenomenon are obviously advised to take out insurance that contains specific optional coverage on climatic events, so as to also be covered for damage from a hailstorm.

To protect your car from hail it is advisable to take out a policy with coverage against atmospheric events

Traditional car insurance, in fact, does not provide any compensation in the event of damage caused by atmospheric events such as hail, and not even the so-called “Kasko” policy guarantees the insured in the event of hailstorms. These policies generally cover damage to the body, windows, roof and other parts of the car caused by falling hail. If the crystals are not included in the contract, then the Crystal Policy should also be signed.

Hail damage insurance, how it works

Auto body hail damage insurance is a type of additional “weather event” coverage that offers protection against hail damage when your vehicle is insured. This coverage is often included as an add-on option in auto insurance policies, but can vary depending on the insurance company and plan you choose.

When a hail storm occurs and causes damage to your vehicle, hail insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing damaged parts. This can include repairs for the body, windshield, roof, windows and other parts of the car affected by hailstones.

Environmental hazard insurance covers repair or replacement costs

It is important to carefully read the details of your hail insurance coverage, including coverage limits, deductibles, and any requirements for receiving compensation in the event of damage. Some policies may require the use of specific body shops for repairs or may require an appraisal of the car by the insurer before authorizing repair work.

Before requesting compensation from your insurance for damage caused by hail, you must file a report with the police. The damage estimate is entrusted to an expert appointed by the insurance company.

Hail car deductible

When you take out hail insurance for your car, the deductible must also be carefully checked, which represents the part of the damage that the insured must cover personally in the event of an accident, before the insurance comes into play for the reimbursement. In other words, it is the amount that the insured must pay out of pocket before receiving insurance compensation for the damages suffered.

For example, if you have an accident covered by your car policy and the deductible is 500 euros, and the damage suffered by the car amounts to 2000 euros, you must pay the first 500 euros of the damages personally and the insurance will cover the remaining 1,500 euros.

Before taking out a policy you must carefully read the details regarding the deductible

The deductible may vary depending on the type of policy and the conditions agreed with the insurance company. Typically, policies with a higher deductible have lower insurance premiums, while policies with a lower deductible have higher premiums. Before taking out a car insurance policy, it is essential to carefully read the details regarding the deductible and evaluate which option is best suited to your needs and economic possibilities.

How much does it cost to repair a car from hail

Quantifying hail damage to a car is a complex assessment, influenced by the severity of the hail and the amount of damage caused to the bodywork. According to data from Federcarrozzieri, repair costs can vary significantly.

Hail damage can be repaired with the hailstone technique

For small interventions, the minimum amount is around 900 euros, while for large cars with significant damage to the bodywork, repair costs can reach up to 10,000 euros. Thanks to the stamping technique, expert body shop workers can repair dents without the need to replace bodywork parts.

Compensation for hail damage reimburses the Region

In February 2024, the Piedmont Region allocated over 110,000 euros for the exceptional weather events of last July, recognizing a contribution to the owners of vehicles damaged by the hailstorms that hit some areas of the Cuneo area. In response to damages of around 500,000 euros on 300 vehicles, 200 of which in the Cuneo area, the Region issued a refund of over 110,000 euros which went to the owners of damaged cars in the municipalities of Cortemilia (97,000 euros); Alba (2,000 euros), Benevello (1,000 euros), Bosia (3,200 euros), Corneliano d’Alba (500 euros), Monteu Roero (3,200 euros), Montaldo Roero (1,750 euros), Perletto (1,000 euros), Piobesi d’ Alba (900 euros) and Vezza d’Alba (500 euros).

Hailstorm disaster

These extreme events, such as hail storms, occur more and more often in Northern Italy causing extensive damage to cars, structures, roofs, photovoltaic systems and agriculture.

The last recent hailstorms were recorded in the Milan area on March 23rd with extensive damage to cars. The testimonies telling of “Ten minutes of madness”.

The summer of 2023 will be remembered for the frightening hailstorms that devastated Northern Italy and some areas of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige. The hailstones caused enormous damage to buildings, crops and people, even reaching 20 cm in diameter. Suffice it to say that on 24 July 2023 at approximately 11pm, in the town of Azzano Decimo, a gigantic grain with a diameter of 19 cm was found.

