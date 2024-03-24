MILAN – Olivia Rodrigo, American singer-songwriter winner of 3 Grammy Awards, has released the deluxe edition of her latest studio album, Guts (spilled). The new version contains 5 unreleased songs, including the new single “obsessed”, which the artist also wanted to include in the setlist of her tour that she is taking around the world.

“obsessed” was written with faithful collaborator Daniel Nigro, who entirely produced Guts and the previous Sour, and by Annie Clark (known as St. Vincent). The song originally appeared as a ‘hidden track’ on the vinyl released exclusively for D2C.

In the expanded version we also find 4 other songs “girl i’ve always been,” “scared of my guitar” and “stranger” – all hidden tracks previously released in the vinyl versions.

There is also room for an entirely new song “so american”, recorded after the release of Guts.

The artist is currently busy with her Guts World Tour in North America, which is already receiving critical acclaim.

Guts debuted at #1 in over 13 countries, including the United States, where the album reached number one together with the single “vampire”. All the tracks on the album entered the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, marking a real record.

The special vinyl edition will be published in two versions in all stores and on the Universal Music Italia shop starting from July 19th.

Guts (spilled) tracklist:

1. all-american bitch

2. bad idea right?

3. vampire

4. lacy

5. ballad of a homeschooled girl

6. making the bed

7. logical

8. get him back!

9. love is embarrassing

10. the grudge

11. pretty isn’t pretty

12. teenage dream

13. obsessed

14. girl i’ve always been

15. scared of my guitar

16. stranger

17. so american