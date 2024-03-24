Max Morri’s photo

BOLOGNA – Leomeconi’s new single “Guastafeste” feat. has been on the radio since March 22nd. Load, available digitally (Zero4leo Music / The Orchard). The video is also out.

«”Guastafeste” is a song born from a studio session in Parma between me and Andrea Blanc Spigaroli – says leomeconi – our intent was to tell a troubled love story in a pop/punk key, with an incisive refrain that can sing at the top of your lungs during concerts. Also for this reason, during the production phase, we preferred to maintain a “live” approach to the song, recording it together with my friends Load in Rimini during a studio session with the producer Gianluca Morelli. The work was then mixed and mastered in Como by Filadelfo Castro.”

«For the video – says Federico Rettondini who directed it – Leomeconi wanted to involve his band, Load, reconstructing a live show in which he found himself playing in front of friends and fans. With Mimmo Fuggiano and Riccardo Franchetti we set up cameras, checked the lights and everything else came so naturally that halfway through the filming we didn’t launch the base and Leomeconi and the Loads started playing live, unleashing the audience in the room and what had to be a day of filming became an event, a party.”