A recent study by the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health (HSPH) has revealed a worrying discovery in the rise in levels of methylmercury, a neurotoxic compound that It is found in certain species of fish consumed by humans.

This finding highlights how climate change directly impacts human health by increasing exposure to harmful substances through the food chain.

Climate change directly affects marine fauna. Photo: AFP

The scientists also found that, although regulatory measures aimed at mercury emissions have managed to effectively reduce methylmercury levels in fish, increasing temperatures are causing a resurgence in them. This situation is emerging as a determining factor in the concentration of methylmercury in marine ecosystems in the future, which may be toxic for human consumption.

What is methylmercury?

Methylmercury, an organic form of mercury, is characterized by its ability to bioaccumulate in food chains. This implies that organisms that occupy higher positions in the food chain accumulate higher concentrations of methylmercury, such as fish, compared to those located at lower levels.

Mercury, toxic to marine life and those who consume it. Photo: MonitorSur

The primary activities of fish, including feeding and swimming, play a crucial role in determining the amount of neurotoxic methylmercury that accumulates in the natural environment. Factors such as the fish’s diet, the amount of food they eat and their level of physical activity directly influence the levels of methylmercury present.

Where do the most exotic fish in the world live?

The researchers carried out the collection and analysis of data obtained over a period of thirty years from the ecosystem. These determined that exotic fish such as cod and stickleback, which live in the Gulf of Maine located in the Atlantic Ocean, have a certain level of toxicity in their system due to the consumption of methylmercury.

Bluefin tuna, one of the main fish species that contain mercury. Photo: AFP

Specifically, they identified that methylmercury levels in cod were between 6 and 20 percent lower in 1970 compared to 2000. On the other hand, stickleback fish showed an increase in methylmercury levels of between 33 and 61 percent in 1970, compared to 2000.

Why is it dangerous for humans?

This problem directly affects humans; it is already known that, in the period between 2012 and 2017, methylmercury levels in Atlantic bluefin tuna experienced an annual increase of 3.5 percent. However, this fish is mostly consumed by the population, which contains a large amount of mercury.

This presents a great risk to the human body, since it processes and eliminates heavy metals very slowly, in addition to tending to accumulate them, mainly in vital organs such as the brain, liver and kidneys. Because of this, ingesting fish contaminated with mercury could have significant adverse effects, especially on the kidneys and central nervous system.

For pregnant women, mercury exposure can negatively impact fetal development. For this reason, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) advises pregnant and lactating women and children under 10 years of age to refrain from consuming these fish.