The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, urged Israel this Sunday to eliminate “obstacles and choke points” for the entry of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, the scene of a humanitarian catastrophe that requires “an avalanche of aid.” .

“Palestinians in Gaza desperately need what they have been promised: an avalanche of aid,” Guterres said at a news conference in Cairo, a day after visiting the Rafah border crossing, which connects the strip to the Gaza Strip. Sinai and is the main entry point for humanitarian assistance to the enclave.

The UN chief insisted that “there is still much to do” to cover the most basic needs of Gazans, especially the implementation of “very practical measures.”

“It requires Israel to eliminate the remaining obstacles and choke points for aid, it requires more crossings and access points,” said the Portuguese politician, who recalled that aid shipments by sea and by air are not enough to send the quantities of necessary goods.

He condemned the obstacles to the entry of trucks

In this sense, he assured that “the only efficient and effective way to transport heavy goods is by road”, which is why he condemned the obstacles to the entry of trucks through the Rafah crossing, where according to the Egyptian authorities about 7 thousand are waiting. vehicles to enter Gaza.

“On one side of the border there are humanitarian trucks blocked as far as the eye can see, on the other side we have a humanitarian catastrophe in real time that spreads even further,” lamented Guterres, who assured that “now is the time for a ceasefire.” “immediate humanitarian” in the enclave.

