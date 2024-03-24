French police are reportedly using aggressive methods to stop migrants crossing the English Channel to Britain by boat. Le Monde, Lighthouse Reports, The Observer and Der Spiegel wrote about this on Sunday based on a months-long investigation. They rely, in part, on video images, leaked documents and statements from eyewitnesses, border guards and officials.

In their investigation, the media encountered several methods of counteraction by the French police: for example, they quickly pass patrol boats around migrant boats so that water gets into the boats. French police are also using patrol boats to crash into migrant boats, and rubber boats are being punctured at sea. French authorities deny to the media that they are piercing boats with migrants on board on the high seas. They confirm that on one occasion the police intervened, filling a boat with water over the waves to prevent migrants from getting out into the open sea.

According to Le Monde, France’s increasingly aggressive actions may be due to pressure from Great Britain. France had long refused to take action at sea because it was contrary to the law of the sea. Two years ago, the countries signed an agreement to limit the number of migrants crossing the border from France to England. In exchange for 72 million euros, France promised, among other things, to patrol the beaches with more police. A multimillion-dollar deal was struck last year, but in return the UK wants to see results.

Kickbacks violate international maritime law but are more common in Europe, including the Mediterranean. Evidence of opposition from the Greek coast guard has repeatedly emerged.

