Will Daniel Ricciardo score a point at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix?

And now the third race of the season, tempus fugit. After two races in the sandbox, one thing is certain: Verstappen will be champion again this year. Red Bull is great, especially on Sundays. However, on the first weekend, Max, like yesterday, took pole position.

We must be honest; Today probably won’t change. Due to a grid penalty, Perez will have to start from sixth position, so it might be a little interesting to see if the Mexican can take second position again. However, it’s a good start for Verstappen at the front and then he heads home.

What are we going to watch then? Well, to the fight for the podium and points, of course. Is there a point within range of a honey badger with P18? Let’s see!

Start off

Sainz has a slightly better start than Verstappen on the front row. But passing P1 is not enough. Max dives into the first corner first and is on track to win number 20 in 21 races. Sainz joins as the leader of the red and orange train. This is VER-SAI-NOR-LEK-PIA. Behind them, Russell leads Perez in sixth place. Not so convenient for the Mexican, who has no time to waste in pursuit of the podium.

Then in the second round we see something special. Sainz overtakes Verstappen and takes the lead in the race. This is not what we are used to. But Max says he lost his car. This explains it. This makes up for it. Or… Huh? Is that smoke near the rear of the RB20? This thing is more bulletproof than a 1994 Honda Civic, right?

Verstappen last suffered a technical problem in a race 40 races ago. But this is happening to him now. It looks like the V6 bank has a problem. Or is the brake stuck now? Either way, he’s WAY short of gas. What a sudden sensation. Now it will be an exciting race for victory.

Perez will suddenly be very disappointed with his penalty on the grid because he was stuck behind Russell. Top 4 disabled. Ricciardo makes an early pit stop, and Hamilton also comes for new tires. They hope for the safety car where they have already completed their stop. Bottas also arrives, but he has another problem with a wheel that does not want to go into the pit. It’s a shame because the adopted Aussie from Finland actually drove in the top ten with a Sauber soapbox.

Middle race

Most drivers arrive quite early. Only Sainz, Norris, Perez, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Gasly remain. For Alonso, it makes sense; he started on hard tires. If Norris and Perez stop, biding their time doesn’t seem to be the best choice. Norris trails Leclerc and teammate Piastri. Perez returns to the track ahead of Hamilton in tenth place. However, he is now falling behind Stroll.

Sainz stops and returns to the track just in front of Leclerc. Alonso and Hulkenberg are lucky because Hamilton is out. The seven-time champion had an engine problem and called for the virtual safety car. In this way, ALO and HUL can save about six seconds of wasted pit stop time. ALO returns to the track in fifth position, Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a top 10 finish but can now begin the hunt for newer tires than his rivals.

Will Ferrari fight hard for victory? Not yet. Leclerc briefly gets into Sainz’s DRS range, but doesn’t really attack. Sainz also now has fresher tires for 7 laps, so it makes more sense for him to move away from Monaco. The red team has the desired score of 1-2 in its hands.

However, now Perez is quickly returning to sixth position. Will Sergio be able to show strong pace on hard courts with the RB20? Hmmm, there really is no tempo. PER is really approaching ALO. But the four before that actually gain time on SP11.

Then at McLaren they angered the home fans by allowing Lando Norris to pass Piastri. This is understandable in itself. Norris has fresher tires than Piastri and Leclerc, who is only two seconds ahead of him. But the former colony will not like the fact that their man will have to give way to the British.

Perez needs at least third place to overtake Max at the World Championships. But the Mexican retreats. Alonso returns to the only RB20 still in the race. And, despite the old connections, Piastri disappears further and further from the horizon. Leclerc is also having a hard time. He loses eight seconds to Sainz and notices that his tires are worn out. Ferrari invites the Monegasque to the second stop.

The LEC returns to the track just before PER and ALO. It’s interesting, but the order remains the same. Perez then retired a lap later and returned to the track… in ninth. Is this a sign that Red Bull isn’t as dominant as expected everywhere? Or is it just the Perez factor and the Mexican now has another bogey after two good weekends?

At Sauber, after Bottas’ slow pit stop, they now also have a slow pit stop for Zhou. Incredible. The Chinese returns to the track two seconds behind the Finn. They are 16th and 17th, fifteen seconds behind Ocon. After this best weekend, Sauber deserves a shot against the bet.

End

Norris came out on lap 41 and returned to third place. He has 16 laps to gain five seconds from Leclerc. For Perez, fifth place seems to be the maximum achievable. Russell is ahead of him, but we don’t want him to stop anymore. The Astons are also back in the top 10, but with 1 Red Bull and 1 Mercedes on the sidelines, there is a fierce battle for the final spots in the top 10.

Tsunoda and Hulkenberg have the best credentials for this. But Albon and Magnussen remain wary. The Dane then overtakes Albonio after several attempts. The British Thai tries his best on his teammate’s car, but appears to be unsuccessful.

If Russell does stop, he will return to seventh position behind Alonso. This will be the only real battle in the top 10. The rest seems to be settled. Norris has the fastest lap of the race, but he doesn’t come close to Leclerc. Russell then really tries to attack Alonso, but the Mercedes have no straight line speed. And finally, RUS mutters into the wall. This is where the race ends.

Convincing score 1:2 in favor of Scuderia and Tifosi. Norris is eliminated at number 3. Piastri advances to 4th place, Perez scores ten points from 5th place. The Mexican is now five points behind Max at the World Championships and is therefore a genuine title candidate. P6 and P7 are for Aston Martin with ALO and Stroll. Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Magnussen take the last points. Good news for their teams in the battle with Williams and Sauber.

Max won’t win every race this year anyway. But is this the real turning point in Red Bull’s dominance? Time will show…

Glasses Pos Driver 1

Carlos Sainz Jr.



Ferrari



25 2

Charles Leclerc



Ferrari



19 3

Lando Norris



McLaren



15 4

Oscar Piastri



McLaren



12 5

Sergio Perez



Red Bull Racing



10 6

Fernando Alonso



Aston Martin



8 7

Lance Stroll



Aston Martin



6 8

Yuki Tsunoda



RB



4 9

Nico Hulkenberg



Haas



2 10

Kevin Magnussen



Haas



1

