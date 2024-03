Fiumicino, March 24, 2024 – Due to the work of ITALGAS SPA from 23:00 to 5:00 and from 03/26/2024 to 03/29/2024 the following temporary traffic regulations will be established.

– from 23.00 to 5.00 03.26.2024 to 03.29.2024: temporary closure of the bridge turnaround ramp on June 2 (direction Via Portuense).

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.