Fiumicino, March 24, 2024 – Two intense days of games, creative workshops and egg hunts, on March 22 and 23, the main characters of which were hundreds of children who, together with their families, took part in the “Spring and Easter Festival” event, sponsored by the Municipality of Fiumicino, organized by “Hakuna Matata” with the participation of school policy.”

“A wonderful initiative made even more special by the unique location of Villa Guglielmi Park, the pride of our city. A heritage that we care for and protect every day and that we willingly provide to initiatives dedicated to children who are sustainable and in harmony with nature.” commented Environment Councilor Stefano Costa, who spoke during the event to convey the administration’s greetings to citizens, along with city councilors Patricia Fata and Alessandro De Vincentis.

A magic show capped off the party, providing simple yet powerful moments of connection and fun.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.