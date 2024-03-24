The death toll from a fire that broke out overnight in a multi-storey building in Sottomarina di Chioggia, in the province of Venice, was three people. The victims are a married couple, he is 64 years old, she is 59 years old and their 27-year-old son. Apparently, the fire broke out on the first floor. Firefighters from Chioggia, Cavarzere and Mestre arrived on the scene and began an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The house was seized.

Source: Adnkronos

