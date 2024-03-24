Thanks to rising prices, the Tesla Model Y has become more expensive again, but the Netherlands is in favor – unlike Belgium.

We Dutch love to complain that cars are (too) expensive here. The luxury issue is at its finest, but certainly not wrong compared to the countries around us. Our BPM saves quite a lot, especially on very expensive cars, for a car that can be obtained for a decent amount from neighbors in Belgium and Germany.

Electric

Since the advent of the electric car, for which you have to pay much less additional environmental taxes, the situation has changed again. As a result, there is now a car that costs more in Germany and now also in Belgium than in the Netherlands! We are talking, as expected, about the Tesla Model Y. Partly because we already reported about it, and partly because Tesla already announced a price increase last week. At that time, this still applied to “individual European countries.”

Belgium

It makes sense that Belgium was somewhat receptive to this: since January, the Tesla Model Y has been competitively priced there with a starting price of €39,990. Although this appears to be a promotional price of sorts, as Tesla later reported that it was an increase of €2,000 in affected markets. The Model Y price in Belgium has now been increased to €45,970. In Germany, the price was not increased, but was already 44,990 euros. Higher than the Dutch price for Model Y, namely 43,990 euros. And it remains so: our prices have not increased!

So, for those who quickly ordered a Tesla Model Y out of desperation, this is probably why Tesla was pretty lackluster when it came to countries. Although this means that, relatively speaking, you paid a good amount for it.

