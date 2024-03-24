Nanjing, March 24, 2024 – The Blue Swordsmen had a golden weekend in China. Italy coach Dario Chiado also wins the team event, which concluded the Women’s World Epee Championships in Nanjing. The quartet of Rossella Fiamingo, Alberta Santuccio, Mara Navarria and Giulia Rizzi reached the top step of the podium, defeating the hosts China in the final at the end of a thrilling, perfect match that gives continuity to the success achieved in the last match. meeting a month ago in Barcelona.

The team of Italian fencers, who entered the stage already arithmetically qualified for the Paris Olympic Games 2024, approached the competition with determination and the desire to reach the end, becoming the protagonists of an authoritative path. In the round of 16, the Italians beat Israel 45–30 and repeated themselves in the quarterfinals with another stellar performance, beating the United States 42–33. The semi-final was also flawless, in which Italy established an advantage between themselves and Hungary, which was maintained and nurtured faction by faction until the 45–39 verdict was returned, which allowed coach Chiado’s girls (with him teachers Roberto Cirillo and Daniele Pantoni) to fly to last act. The apotheosis was the final against China. In fact, in six factions out of nine, the Italians were slightly behind, then, in the last “round” of attacks, came back as a super team: +3 for Rizzi and the same positive score for Fiamingo, finally +4 from Santuccio to dig a furrow that cost Italy 43-34. This is exactly what the Mameli anthem in Nanjing still resonates to this day.

The Italian team triumph capped a great weekend for the Italian women on the Chinese stage following the success of Giulia Rizzi and bronze of Alberta Santuccio and fifth place of Rossella Fiamingo on Saturday in the individual event. . And from Budapest, where the Olympic qualification after the men’s saber is being played out today, Italian Fencing Federation President Paolo Azzi conveyed his congratulations to the blue fencers, CT and all the staff for an extraordinary weekend in Nanjing.

Photo by Bizzi/Federsherma