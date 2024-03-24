The photos of little Vittoria’s party: there is a detail that the most curious fans couldn’t help but notice

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni together again for little Vittoria’s birthday. For one day, the two parents put aside their arguments and lawyers to spend an “almost normal” day with friends and relatives and with their princess.

Both published beautiful photos on their respective social channels, always showing Leone and Vittoria from behind. Rumors leaked in recent days state that the well-known rapper has warned his now almost ex-wife from showing their children on social media. It would seem that Fedez wants to protect them in such a delicate moment, between the Balocco scandal and the separation.

Little Vittoria turned 3 and everyone got together to celebrate her with a Pocoyo themed party, a cartoon loved by all children. Ferragnez fans were delighted to see them together again, but it would seem that there is no repair to their relationship now.

The strange and bizarre detail on the second cake for little Vittoria’s party

There is another detail that the most curious fans couldn’t help but notice. There were two cakes on display to celebrate Fedez and Chiara Ferragni’s daughter. The first Pocoyo themed, colorful and made up of three floors. Then the second Frozen themed, but with a truly bizarre detail. Instead of the ice princess’s face, there was a photo of Lino Banfi!

For what reason? Why was the Italian actor and comedian on Vittoria’s cake? This is certainly a fun gift from dad Fedez.

In the videos published on social media, the little girl was filmed several times while talking about Lino Banfi, even if little Ferragnez, as shown in the video above, has not yet understood whether he is her friend or not!