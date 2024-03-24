Chiara Ferragni and Fedez spotted together again: here’s why

A few days after her brother Leone, the time has come for little Vittoria Lucia Ferragni to blow out her first 3 candles. A fabulous and colorful party saw Chiara Ferragni and Fedez side by side.

Let’s discover together the theme of the party and how the two ex-spouses behaved.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez together at little Vittoria’s party: peace made?

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez spent time together and above all in the same place. Unfortunately, however, this is not the news that all the couple’s fans are waiting for, but a reunion due to the birthday of little Vittoria Lucia Ferragni.

Last week it was little Leone who celebrated his birthday, while now Vittoria has blown out her first 3 candles. Precisely for this reason the parents of the little ones decided to organize two different birthdays for them, in such a way as to best reward their individuality.

Fedez decided to cancel a lot of appointments just to attend his daughter’s birthday. Once again however, the attitude between the two spouses was very cold and detached, almost as if they wanted to ignore each other. Now the only glue between the couple seems to be their children, which is why the hypothesis of a flashback is increasingly remote.

Vittoria’s beautiful birthday: here is the theme of the party

If for Leone Sonic was chosen as the theme of the birthday party, for Vittoria the focus was on something else, as the little girl from the Ferragni family chose Pocoyo as her representative cartoon. It is a cartoon dedicated specifically to young children as it is very colorful and full of fun dynamics.

This was a big surprise for all those who used to follow the events of the Ferragnez, as Vittoria has always shown a great interest in Elsa from Frozen. Everyone thought that the party would focus on this theme, but that wasn’t the case.

In any case, what struck the most was precisely the shot that Chiara decided to take with her two children. The two always appear from behind following Fedez’s warning received a few days ago. Even if peace seems to be very far between the two, what really matters is the good of the two little ones.