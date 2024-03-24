It was an exceptional February from the point of view of temperatures which remained constantly and significantly above average, so much so that it rose to first place among the warmest, with the considerable anomaly of +3°C compared to the average for the thirty-year period 1991-2020.

Noteworthy are the maximum temperature peaks since late spring, between 20 and 24 degrees, observed in the first days of the month in the North and in particular in the western Alpine sector and neighboring areas, also thanks to the effects of foehn on an air mass already mild in itself. In fact, the monthly average temperature has equaled the climatic value of March, giving this February characteristics that are more spring than winter, with a few weak night frosts in the plains, mostly at the beginning of the month and only a significant rush of polar air in the last week , a fall which favored a lowering of the snowfall limits at hilly altitudes in part of the North thanks also to the intensity of the phenomena. Nothing but reminders of the cold season; even the disturbances have sometimes taken on “mid-season” characteristics rather than winter ones. For example, the disturbance that occurred on the 9th interrupted the long dry period that lasted three weeks, suddenly bringing heavy rainfall and snowfall at high altitudes in the Alps.

Other intense out-of-season phenomena have affected Italy during the last week, in particular, once again, in the northern part of the country where the conditions were created for the development of thunderstorms also associated with hail in some areas of the Po Valley and snow at high altitude in the central Alpine sector.

Towards the end of the month, the abundant rainfall also generated some critical situations due to river flooding, floods and landslides. Also noteworthy is the formation of a deep cyclone on the Ionian Sea on the 25th, deriving from an explosive cyclogenesis event (rapid deepening of a cyclonic vortex), a real storm almost similar to a TLC (Tropical Like Cyclone: ​​cyclone with the characteristics almost tropical), even if it has not been classified as such.

The total precipitation accumulations, deriving from two distinct rainfall phases over the course of the month, produced an anomaly equal to +75%, in 12th place among the highest. A rather rainy February, therefore, especially in the North and more evidently in the North-West where it rained four times as much as normal, more precisely 294% more than the average, which represents the 2nd value for this area of ​​the country highest since the end of the 1950s, after the record of 1972; and it is precisely in the north-western regions that some monthly precipitation records of at least the last 45 years have been observed, such as for example in the Malpensa station (249 mm) and Bergamo (186 mm).

Despite the overall positive balance, rainfall was concentrated mostly in the North and on the Tyrrhenian side of the peninsula; in fact, in contrast with the general data, the sector of the medium-lower Adriatic, part of the Ionian side and the major islands saw accumulations decidedly below the average, at times even lower than half the normal monthly quantity. As regards the entire winter season, the temperature data stands out as it recorded its highest average value, clearly exceeding the old record of the winter of 2007, with a deviation from the average of +2.1°C.

Seasonal rainfall, thanks to the contribution of this last month, was reported overall to normal (+2%), but with noticeable differences between the rainy North (+72% in the North-West, +39% in the North-East) and the drought Center-South (-26% in the Center, -20% in the South, -36% in Sicily and -8% in Sardinia). And it is precisely the negative data on the central-southern regions that causes concern, especially due to the fact that the bulk of the accumulation of water resources in the southern part of Italy should occur during the cold season which corresponds to the rainy season for this sector; going towards summer it is more difficult to recover what was not done in winter.