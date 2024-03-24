A race that ended in points, but with some regrets.

Fabio Di Giannantonio reached the Top 10 in Portimao after a Portuguese Grand Prix that was not easy for him and the VR46 Racing Team at the start of the MotoGP season. Also due to crashes and retirements that affected several big names on the grid (starting with the collision between Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez), the Roman, starting from the fifth row, demonstrated a constant pace over the distance, climbing back to the limits of ten after a weekend more complicated than expected.

“I’m not very happy with the race – admitted Di Giannantonio at the end of the day, also making self-criticism -. The potential we could express today was certainly much higher, but we made a mistake that slowed us down in our recovery.”

“On the one hand, knowing what the problem was helps us and therefore, also considering that we are only at the second race with the team and we are getting to know each other, we go to the USA ready to do well. Overall the balance is quite positive, from Friday to today we have made some steps forward”, added Di Giannantonio.