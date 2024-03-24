Race results, ranking and finishing order of the Australian F1 Grand Prix, where a fantastic one-two for Ferrari arrived with Carlos Sainz first and Charles Leclerc second. The race was characterized by the retirement of Max Verstappen in the very first stages and the brilliant performance of Carlos Sainz, who, despite a recent operation for appendicitis, took the victory, bringing Ferrari a success that had been missing since last year’s Singapore GP.

The Ferrari one-two arrived in Australia, with Sanz first and Leclerc second

Charles Leclerc completed the Italian team’s great day with second place. The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took third and fourth place, while Sergio Perez only finished fifth in the second Red Bull.

F1 race Australia 2024, results

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claimed his first non-Red Bull victory of the season with an impressive performance during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s technical problems in the early stages of the race which forced the world champion in office upon retirement.

Looking to take his tenth consecutive victory, Verstappen capitalized on his starting advantage from pole position as the race got underway, but soon reported problems behind the wheel, with a compromised second lap opening the door for Sainz to overtake him and take the lead in the race.

Max Verstappen was forced to retire due to brake problems

From there, Verstappen’s brake problems worsened and, with clouds of smoke billowing from the rear of his RB20, he retired from the race leaving the rest of the field to pass him before returning to the pits and retiring for the first time in two years.

Sainz continued to strengthen in Verstappen’s absence, building a solid lead over Lando Norris, teammate Charles Leclerc and home hero Oscar Piastri as the race developed, eventually taking the checkered flag for the team’s third victory. his F1 career.

Sainz took advantage of Verstappen’s retirement to win the race in Australia

Leclerc completed an undercut on Norris in the early stages of the race to move up to second and complete the Ferrari one-two behind Sainz.

F1 podium AUSTRALIA 2024 race

1) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren)

F1 GP AUSTRALIA 2024 race results, RANKING

POS

#

PILOTA

SCUDERIA

GIRI

TEMPO

1

55

Carlos Sainz

Ferrari

58

1:20:26.843

2

16

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

58

+2.366s

3

4

Lando Norris

McLaren Mercedes

58

+5.904s

4

81

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Mercedes

58

+35.770s

5

11

Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing Honda

58

+56.309s

6

14

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin Mercedes

58

+80.992s

7

18

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin Mercedes

58

+93.222s

8

22

Yuki Tsunoda

Rb Honda RBPT

58

+95.601s

9

27

Nico Hulkenberg

Haas Ferrari

58

+104.553s

10

20

Kevin Magnussen

Haas Ferrari

57

+1 lap

11

23

Alexander Albon

Williams Mercedes

57

+1 lap

12

3

Daniel Ricciardo

Rb Honda RBPT

57

+1 lap

13

10

Pierre Gasly

Alpine Renault

57

+1 lap

14

77

Valtteri Bottas

Kick Sauber Ferrari

57

+1 lap

15

24

Zhou Guanyu

Kick Sauber Ferrari

57

+1 lap

16

31

Esteban Ocon

Alpine Renault

57

+1 lap

17

63

George Russell

Mercedes

56

DNF

NC

44

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

15

DNF

NC

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing Honda

3

DNF

Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Australian GP

Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Australian GP

