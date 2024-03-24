Race results, ranking and finishing order of the Australian F1 Grand Prix, where a fantastic one-two for Ferrari arrived with Carlos Sainz first and Charles Leclerc second. The race was characterized by the retirement of Max Verstappen in the very first stages and the brilliant performance of Carlos Sainz, who, despite a recent operation for appendicitis, took the victory, bringing Ferrari a success that had been missing since last year’s Singapore GP.
Charles Leclerc completed the Italian team’s great day with second place. The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took third and fourth place, while Sergio Perez only finished fifth in the second Red Bull.
F1 race Australia 2024, results
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz claimed his first non-Red Bull victory of the season with an impressive performance during the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s technical problems in the early stages of the race which forced the world champion in office upon retirement.
Looking to take his tenth consecutive victory, Verstappen capitalized on his starting advantage from pole position as the race got underway, but soon reported problems behind the wheel, with a compromised second lap opening the door for Sainz to overtake him and take the lead in the race.
Max Verstappen was forced to retire due to brake problems
From there, Verstappen’s brake problems worsened and, with clouds of smoke billowing from the rear of his RB20, he retired from the race leaving the rest of the field to pass him before returning to the pits and retiring for the first time in two years.
Sainz continued to strengthen in Verstappen’s absence, building a solid lead over Lando Norris, teammate Charles Leclerc and home hero Oscar Piastri as the race developed, eventually taking the checkered flag for the team’s third victory. his F1 career.
Sainz took advantage of Verstappen’s retirement to win the race in Australia
Leclerc completed an undercut on Norris in the early stages of the race to move up to second and complete the Ferrari one-two behind Sainz.
F1 podium AUSTRALIA 2024 race
1) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3) Lando Norris (McLaren)
F1 GP AUSTRALIA 2024 race results, RANKING
POS
#
PILOTA
SCUDERIA
GIRI
TEMPO
1
55
Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
58
1:20:26.843
2
16
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
58
+2.366s
3
4
Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes
58
+5.904s
4
81
Oscar Piastri
McLaren Mercedes
58
+35.770s
5
11
Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing Honda
58
+56.309s
6
14
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin Mercedes
58
+80.992s
7
18
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes
58
+93.222s
8
22
Yuki Tsunoda
Rb Honda RBPT
58
+95.601s
9
27
Nico Hulkenberg
Haas Ferrari
58
+104.553s
10
20
Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari
57
+1 lap
11
23
Alexander Albon
Williams Mercedes
57
+1 lap
12
3
Daniel Ricciardo
Rb Honda RBPT
57
+1 lap
13
10
Pierre Gasly
Alpine Renault
57
+1 lap
14
77
Valtteri Bottas
Kick Sauber Ferrari
57
+1 lap
15
24
Zhou Guanyu
Kick Sauber Ferrari
57
+1 lap
16
31
Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault
57
+1 lap
17
63
George Russell
Mercedes
56
DNF
NC
44
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
15
DNF
NC
1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing Honda
3
DNF
Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 Australian GP
