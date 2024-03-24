There is no news about an American attack on Russian territory. The image was captured in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Published: 03/24/2024Updated: 16:08 | 03/24/2024

“News: Russia suffers bombing by the United States. 230 dead people are recorded,” announces the apparent capture of a news broadcast. The snapshot, shared on TikTok and YouTube, is accompanied by comments such as “the war has already begun” and a “breaking news” label.

But the image does not correspond to an attack from the aforementioned country.

Image of alleged “bombing” was published on TikTok. Photo: capture

This content has been disseminated within the framework of the statements of the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who warned of the risk of a “third world war” if NATO sends support troops to Ukraine. The Russian politician remains in power after having won the last elections in his country.

The painting of the supposed “bombing” shows a wide view of the city being devoured by fire and long columns of orange smoke. To the right, a building, as long as a skyscraper, disappears in the gray smoke.

After a reverse search with TinEye, we found that the capture is from a detonation in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. It was taken on February 24, 2022, in Ukraine. “Explosion in the capital, kyiv, early Thursday morning,” indicates the description of the Alamy photo bank. The credits for the snapshot correspond to the Ukrainian presidential office, via Zuma Press.

This image is also hosted in a CNN photo gallery, inserted at the end of an analysis article. “An explosion is seen from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in the early hours of Thursday, February 24,” reads the legend. The American media attributed the source of the photograph to the office of the president of Ukraine.

That same day, Vladimir Putin announced the start of an attack on Ukraine “to support the separatists,” according to the AFP report. “I made the decision to carry out a special military operation (…). Its objective will be to defend the people who for eight years have suffered persecution and genocide by the kyiv regime. For that, we will focus on the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” Putin said, according to The New York Times.

We searched for information about an alleged US attack on Russia on Google, Bing and Yandex. There were no references to an American bombing raid on Russian soil. We found other verification notes: one from Mala Espina, replicated in Voz de América, and another from Bolivia Verifica. Both concluded that the photo was taken out of context.

Conclusion

The snapshot is not related to a US attack, but to the Russia-Ukraine war. It was shared in 2022, it is not current.

