ISIS terror in Moscow Russia is full of surprises. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – ISIS’s claim of responsibility for the massacre of Russian concertgoers near Moscow appears plausible and fits the pattern of previous attacks carried out by the militants.

However, a leading expert said it was unusual and surprising that the attackers had devised and executed an escape plan rather than going on a rampage until they were shot dead.

ISIS, also known as the Islamic State, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the Friday night attack that Russian investigators said killed 133 people, and published photos of the alleged gunmen.

Russia has not said who it believes was behind the mass shooting, but has stated, without providing evidence, that the perpetrators had contacts in Ukraine. It said the gunmen fled in a car and were captured hours later near the Ukrainian border. Ukraine, which has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since 2022, has firmly denied involvement.

Adam Dolnik, a Czech security expert who has studied past extremist attacks in India, Kenya, Russia and elsewhere, said ISIS’ claims appeared credible, although “that won’t stop Russia from exploiting this for its foreign policy agenda.” them vis-à-vis Ukraine and the West”.

Dolnik said in a telephone interview that attacks by armed groups were a common modus operandi of ISIS and Al Qaeda in recent years.

He noted ISIS has a record of previous attacks against Russia, including the 2015 bombing of a flight from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg and a 2022 attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul. Earlier this month, Russia’s FSB said it thwarted an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by ISIS-K, an affiliate of the group.

“If you put all these things together, then I think it’s very likely that this was an ISIS attack,” he said.

One unusual thing was that the perpetrators managed to escape, he said, unlike typical militant attacks where the perpetrators prepare to die and hope to eventually be shot by security forces.