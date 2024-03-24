La Manga, March 24, 2024 – The great race that Italy held in the waters of the Mar Menor lagoon on the occasion of the European Kitesurfing Championships 2024. Today in the final race program, Riccardo Pianosi took second place on the podium. .

The 2024 European Kitesurfing Championships ended today in the waters of the Mar Menor, Europe’s largest salt lagoon, in Spain. The athletes participating in the Medal Series competed closely.

As a result, Riccardo Pianosi finished second in Europe (third overall, winning the Singapore Meder) behind the Frenchman Masella. Among the women, Peschetto finished tenth in the championship, which was dominated and won by France’s Nolo.

In the men’s semi-final, Italy’s Pianosi, after losing badly in the first test and risking an outright exit, dominates the other two tests, taking the bullet pool to three to qualify for the final (four with three Europeans and a Singaporean) to challenge for the title.

Piano finishes in third place, as in the general classification, finishing second in Europe after a busy week in which he was always one of the protagonists.

After today’s medal series, the first three places in the overall women’s ranking are: 1st – Frenchwoman Nolo, 2nd – Frenchwoman Kampman and 3rd – Frenchwoman Newland.

Italians in the race: 10th Peschetto, 25th Tomasoni.

After today’s medal series, this is the overall men’s ranking in the first three places: 1st Singaporean Mader, 2nd Frenchman Mazella (1st European), 3rd Italian Pianosi (2nd European).

The Italians are competing: 2nd Pianosi (European), 20th Boschetti, 69th Soli.

Here are the words of technical director Michele Marchesini: “A very busy season, we continue to prove ourselves, we continue to improve, we continue to work to bring our athletes to their maximum. So good!”

The European Championship, in which 137 athletes from 39 countries take part, promises to be of the highest level: for men – 86 athletes (divided into three fleets), for women – 51 athletes (divided into two fleets).

The 170 square kilometer Mar Menor offers ideal conditions for kitesurfing, with calm waters allowing speeds even above 40 knots.

Racing began on March 19, with qualifying fleets competing over the first three days. The final stages will take place on March 22 and 23, and the Medal Series will take place on March 24.

Updates and additional information can be found on the official championship website: https://www.formulakite.org/2024europeans.

Voices of the main characters:

Riccardo Pianosi: “I am very pleased, I had some fantastic races and managed to reach the final. In the final, I gave it my all, but, unfortunately, I was not able to overtake the Singaporean athlete, who immediately took the lead. Despite this, I am very happy that I finished second at European level. I am especially pleased with this result, given that this is my third European podium in a row. I feel very motivated for the future and intend to continue to work hard in the coming months to achieve my maximum goals.”

Maggie Peschetto: “As for today, I don’t have much to add other than I was in a relatively advantageous position with little to lose, and with the bonus of strong, consistent wind, conditions I prefer. I aimed to get off to a strong start by focusing on the mistakes I made during the week, especially the ones that gave me the most difficulty. In a regatta as short as the medal race, every mistake can cost you dearly. I found myself in a group with a French sailor and two other members; The French girl was in particularly good shape and definitely deserved all my compliments. However, I am still very happy with the result, especially reaching the semi-finals, an achievement we have worked hard for. I think the teamwork was exceptional: the physiotherapist Simone Vannucci and Luca De Pedrini gave me great support. I’m happy with how these championships ended.”

Simone Vannucci FIV Technician: “The satisfaction is enormous because this European Championship not only brought prestigious titles, but also served as a decisive moment to evaluate the work done during the winter. With participation comparable to the World Cup, this was undoubtedly an excellent criterion. I am especially happy for Riccardo Pianosi, who, despite some difficult days, was able to endure and recover, coming into the final day with the right attitude. This allowed him to achieve remarkable results. I’m even more happy for Maggie Peschetto, who has long strived to reach the semi-finals, a goal that has never been achieved in a competition of this magnitude. This time she managed to earn her place in the spotlight, and I know that this goal was very important to her. This confirms that the work carried out over the winter was going in the right direction.”

Italians compete:

Lorenzo Boschetti (Navy)

Riccardo Pianosi (Navy)

Angelo Soli (Club Nautico Rimini)

Maggie Peschetto (Italian Yacht Club)

Sofia Tomasoni (Cagliari Windsurf Club)

