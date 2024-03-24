“I’m a bit scared”. Eleonora Giorgi is fighting pancreatic cancer and will undergo an operation on Tuesday. “I have been lucky enough in life to have almost no knowledge of hospitals. Now I have this super operation, I thank God, the doctors and science who made it possible”, says the actress in connection with Verissimo. The surgery comes after a course of treatment that has produced results.

“After the 3-4 month journey of chemo, my body reacted well and that damned tumor has necrotized a bit and is less reactive. It’s a bit groggy and on the ropes, we have to hurry and remove it. In Italy we have very high results on this type of operation, I am confident. I am happy that it is possible”, she continues. “It will take time and patience after the operation, the doctors said I will recover.”