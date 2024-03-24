According to the exit poll, the presidential election in Slovakia will have to be decided in the second round, Reuters reports. None of the candidates received a majority of votes. In two weeks, the top two vote-getters, Peter Pellegrini and Ivan Korkok, will compete against each other again.

Korkok received the most votes in the first round with 42 percent. Pellegrini follows him with 37 percent of the votes. Korkok, a former foreign minister and diplomat, has pro-European and pro-Ukrainian views and is supported by current President Zuzana Caputova. She did not run for re-election, in part because of numerous threats she has received in recent years.

Read also: The future of the Slovaks changed in one fell swoop

Pellegrini is the current Speaker of the Slovak Parliament and is supported by the party of current Prime Minister Robert Fico. Fico is criticized in the European Union because he limits the rule of law with controversial laws. He is pro-Russian and no longer wants to support Ukraine militarily.

The role of the president in Slovakia is partly ceremonial, but he or she can also stop or delay government plans. For example, Caputova blocked the appointment of a climate change denier as climate minister.

Share Write to the editor