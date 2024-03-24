Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is the new leader of Fine Gael and is likely to be appointed Ireland’s youngest ever Prime Minister in early April. International news agencies write about this. Others had until 1:00 pm local time on Sunday to put forward their candidacy for the party leadership, but 37-year-old Harris remained the only candidate.

Harris will succeed Leo Varadkar, who unexpectedly announced his resignation as prime minister last Wednesday. Varadkar resigned immediately for “political and personal reasons”. He considered himself “no longer the man” to campaign for Fine Gael in the upcoming elections. Harris is likely to be formally installed as prime minister when the Irish parliament returns from the Easter recess on April 9.

Varadkar’s sudden departure was the result of a political mistake. Earlier this month, his government organized a referendum on the position of women and mothers in the constitution, aiming to modernize some articles. But the Irish rejected this proposal by an overwhelming majority, since the consequences of many of the changes were not clear enough to them.

