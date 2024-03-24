The two-time Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa Gottsegen were fascinated by “La Tela di Penelope”, the business born ten years ago in the heart of Lucca, as the result of a collaborative project between the Department of Mental Health of the Local Health Authority (then Local Health Authority 2 Lucca, now Local Health Authority Tuscany North West) and the cultural association for social promotion Archimede which uses art therapy as a form of psychiatric rehabilitation, taking up ancient textile techniques with looms.

Dustin Hoffman has been in Lucca for a few days because he is busy with inspections and from tomorrow, Monday 25 March, filming the new film by Peter Greenaway, one of the greatest contemporary British filmmakers. Hoffman plays in “Lucca Mortis” a New York writer who takes a sabbatical to visit Lucca, rediscovering his Italian origins.

For Melissa Mori, shop assistant and weaver of “Penelope’s Web”, it was truly a nice surprise to see the legendary American actor and his wife enter the shop in the late afternoon of Saturday 23 March, who were together with their translator and who highlighted great interest in the yarns and original products present at number 28 in via Sant’Andrea, near the Guinigi Tower. They learned about how work on the loom is carried out and also about mental health rehabilitation programs.

“It was a very emotional meeting – says Melissa Mori -. Dustin Hoffman and his wife stayed in the shop for a long time and interacted with me, from the beginning, with great simplicity. The actor also addressed me curious question: what part of the body is most stressed by activity on the loom? I replied that it is definitely the shoulders. He really showed great sensitivity and empathy. He really appreciated the place: he gave us many compliments saying that we do a excellent work and he willingly lent himself to a souvenir photo, which he himself wanted to take in front of the loom. You can see that he is eager to discover new things and that he likes Lucca, with its history and its traditions. wife Lisa has chosen and ordered some tailor-made products, with very particular designs: they will come back here to collect them as soon as they are ready”.

The “La Tela di Penelope” cooperative has been present in the center of Lucca since 2014. The mental health users who undertake a rehabilitation program here have essentially transformed themselves into canvas artisans, able to offer unique products made with natural consistencies of different types of fibres: cashmere, hemp, linen, wool, silk, silver threads. Thanks to the skilful use of antique looms, this original commercial activity, which also allows for true social inclusion, is able to offer unique pieces, high quality yarns, made and finished by hand, details that make the difference on the market and which have also won over the Hollywood actor and his wife.