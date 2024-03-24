Jorge Martin’s words after the triumph in Portimao

Jorge Martin celebrated his success in the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sky Sport: “Today I had no problems with the bike and I have felt very good since Friday. Today I knew what I was capable of. I started very fast and immediately wanted to take the lead, and then I managed to manage the tires well, especially the rear.”

“After that I saw that, even if I improved my times, Maverick and Enea were still very close – added the Pramac team rider -, so I tried to create a small gap by giving my best and creating that gap of 7-8 tenths which was then enough for the victory.”

Finally, the Spaniard said he was relieved to have regained victory: “Today I hammered from start to finish trying to improve lap after lap, and in the end it’s a big relief to return to victory after last season because I feel competitive again and I know I can do it.”