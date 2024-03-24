The words of Enea Bastianini after the podium in Portimao

Enea Bastianini commented on second place in the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sky Sport. “I’m very happy with my race, because compared to last year I had a big accident here and it’s even more important to get back on the podium. An incredible feeling” admitted the Ducati rider.

“At the start I was a bit nervous, I made some mistakes during the first 3-4 laps, but after that it was a beautiful race on my part – added the ‘Beast’ – Jorge’s pace was really fast, and every time when I got a little closer he pushed a little more and distanced me further.”

The rider from Romagna also took advantage of Viñales’ fall on the last lap: “Maverick was also very fast but I don’t know what happened to him at the end of the straight. It’s another podium and it’s a good 2nd place for the moment, and I can be happy.”