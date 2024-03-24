DolarToday updated the value of the dollar in Venezuela at Bs. 39.15 for today, March 24, 2024, according to the most recent update on its website. For its part, Monitor Dólar has set the average of the dollar at Bs. 38.20. The price of the parallel dollar is measured by several factors: by supply and demand, the daily values ​​issued by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) and the National Institute of Statistics of Venezuela (INE), and the economic situation of the country, which suffers from several United States sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime.

According to data from the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the official dollar rate is set at 36.28 digital bolivars, highlighting a notable discrepancy with the figures present in the unofficial market. The discrepancy between the exchange rates of the official and parallel markets highlights the complex economic situation facing Venezuela.

DolarToday and Dollar Monitor: price of the PARALLEL DOLLAR in Venezuela today, March 24

The latest from the official Monitor Dolar web portal updated the price of the US currency at 38.40 for this March 23, 2024.

What are the bank Mondays and holidays in March in Venezuela 2024?

In March, only a total of three holidays have been designated and none of them are bank Mondays because these celebrations will be valid on their respective holidays. Among them are Good Thursday and Good Friday, which will be paid for both the private and public sectors.

The official Monitor Dolar web portal updated the price of the US currency at 38.38 for this March 23, 2024.

The official Monitor Dolar web portal updated the price of the US currency at 38.35 for this March 23, 2024.

The United States says the arrests “undermine the possibility of competitive elections” in Venezuela

The arrest of opponents in Venezuela undermines the possibility of “competitive elections” at the end of July, a spokesperson for the US State Department said this Friday.

“The decision by (President Nicolás) Maduro and his representatives to arrest two members of the main opposition candidate’s campaign and issue court orders for seven others represents an alarming escalation of repression,” denounces Matthew Miller in a statement.

What are the bonds that are being delivered in Venezuela?

In March 2024, the government of Venezuela is distributing the Economic War Bonus through the Patria System, aimed at public sector employees, retirees and pensioners. This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to mitigate the economic crisis facing the country. The amounts announced for beneficiaries vary, with active public workers receiving approximately $59.84, retired workers around $69.63, and IVSS and Amor Mayor pensioners around $24.93, according to the Central Bank exchange rate. from Venezuela.

Machado announces substitute to face Maduro in presidential elections

María Corina Machado announced Corina Yoris, philosopher and university professor, as the candidate who will represent her in the presidential elections on July 28 to face Nicolás Maduro.

“He is a person of my complete confidence, honorable, who is going to complete this process with the support and confidence of everyone,” said the liberal leader when announcing the name of Yoris, who was a member of the commission that organized the opposition primaries in October 2023 in which Machado swept. “Here we go together. We are a great team.” Photo: AFP

Bonus payment date You Account for Venezuela

The Government of Nicolás Maduro has not yet confirmed the payment of the You Account for Venezuela subsidy. The last time the bonus was deposited was on January 24, 2023. In that sense, it is unlikely that this payment will arrive during the last days of March 2024. However, thousands of citizens remain waiting for a possible announcement.

How to receive the Economic War Bonus for MPPE teachers?

According to the information published in the MPPE Payments Telegram channel, the War Bonus may be collected by the teaching, administrative and worker staff of the Education portfolio through the Patria platform. Likewise, it is important to keep in mind that the system will send a text message to the beneficiaries.

What is the Homeland System?

The Patria System, implemented by the government of Nicolás Maduro, is a key tool for the allocation of payments, subsidies and other social benefits aimed at the most vulnerable population in Venezuela. This digital platform facilitates the monthly distribution of special bonuses and various financial aid to those citizens who are duly registered.

How to collect the NEW BONUS of 2,530 bolivars?

To access the Economic War Bonus for retirees for March 2024, follow these simple steps:

– Log in to the Patria Platform.

– Go to ‘wallet’ and then ‘withdrawal’.

– Choose the wallet of origin, amount and destination of the funds.

– Press the ‘continue’ button and then ‘accept’.

– Finally, the system will show you that the operation was a success.

Once this procedure is completed, the system will confirm that the operation has been carried out successfully and you will be able to receive the subsidy.

DolarToday today, March 24: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 39.15 per dollar today, March 23. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

DolarToday stands out as a Venezuelan-American media outlet that focuses on Venezuelan politics and finance, while Monitor Dólar is a platform known for publishing the average of the dollar on the Venezuelan parallel market daily, thus offering a broader view of the economic outlook.

Dollar Monitor for today, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Dollar Monitor reflects an average of Bs. 38.20 for every dollar, according to the latest update.

What is the price of the BCV dollar TODAY, March 24, 2024?

The BCV dollar was quoted at 36.35 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions. In this way, the US currency maintained its price for the second consecutive day after months of strong variations. As recalled, in 2023 it closed with an increase of 105% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela.

DolarToday and Dollar Monitor

DolarToday and Monitor Dólar are two platforms that have gained relevance in the economic context of Venezuela. DolarToday, a Venezuelan-American media company, offers financial and political information, focusing on the price of the dollar in the parallel market.

For its part, Monitor Dólar is dedicated to publishing the daily average of the dollar in the informal market, becoming a reference for those seeking to understand market fluctuations.

As the country navigates these economic challenges, the dollar remains a key indicator of Venezuela’s financial health.

Homeland Bonds

In September 2023, the Venezuelan government distributed four types of Homeland bonds to support various sectors of the population in the face of the adverse economic situation:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees and retirees from the public sector, with amounts of 945 and 1,545 bolivars, respectively. Chamba Juvenil Bonus and Bono Somos Venezuela, both with a value of 168.80 bolivars. These subsidies represent an effort by the State to mitigate the impact of inflation and economic difficulties on its citizens.

How is the economic situation of Venezuela in March 2024?

Economic support measures: the government has announced payments of the Economic War Bonus for public employees, retirees and pensioners, through the Patria System, as part of its strategies to mitigate the economic crisis. The payment amounts for active public workers are approximately $59.84, for retired workers around $69.63, and for IVSS and Amor Mayor pensioners around $24.93, according to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

Inflation: despite continuing to be the country with the highest inflation in the region, Venezuela reported one of the lowest inflation rates of its recent years in 2023, with an approximate total of 182.9%. This figure represents a decrease compared to the 234.1% registered in 2022​​.

Economic growth: Venezuela is among the Latin American countries expected to have the greatest economic growth in 2024. However, the country continues to have the lowest minimum wage in the region, reflecting the economic difficulties it still faces.

Exchange rate and minimum wage: the value of the bolivar against the US dollar continues to experience fluctuations. For January 2024, the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela remained at 36.03 bolivars for every dollar. The minimum wage in the country reaches 130 bolivars​​.

Second Special Bonus for March 2024

In order to obtain the Second Special Bonus for March 2024, as well as the rest of the country’s subsidies, it is important that you follow this easy guide of a few steps that we will show you below:

Open a session on the Patria platform Go to the ‘wallet’ and then to ‘withdrawal of funds’Choose the wallet of origin, amount and destination of the fundsPress the ‘continue’ button and then ‘accept’

Once this procedure has been carried out, the system itself will show you that the operation was carried out successfully.