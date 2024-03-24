Wow. Does this thing even have doors?

Well noted. When the Willys was built, doors were a luxury trinket. The car you see here is a Willys M38A1, not exactly an original Willys, but it’s not much different. The M38A1 was built by Willys between 1952 and 1971 and saw extensive combat in Korea and Vietnam. It was also sold to some friendly countries and this is the version you see here. This Nekaf edition was created under license in the Netherlands and was so successful that we continued to use it here for over 40 years. This is reliability.

Then he must be good at his job?

Yes. With a versatile base (they can be converted into everything from ambulances to mobile platforms for 106mm rifles) and the ability to go literally anywhere, the Jeep is an incredibly capable vehicle even by today’s standards. It is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (nicknamed ‘Hurricane’) producing 73bhp. and the choice of two- or all-wheel drive.

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

There is also a box with a small power reserve and thanks to relatively thin tires and a light body (weighs 1225 kilograms), it can go almost anywhere. The engine is surprisingly powerful and reaches speeds of around 80 km/h on asphalt. The engine itself could be even faster, but anything higher will tear the roof to pieces. It also has leaf springs around it. They are almost indestructible, but not at all convenient. Jeep makes the Land Rover Defender feel like a Rolls-Royce.

Are there luxury amenities on board?

What a glove compartment! And, sit down, even the wipers.

The Wrangler must look ultra-luxurious in comparison…

Say it. Let’s start with: there is heating. Leather on the seats, Alpine audio system with subwoofer, DAB, navigation – you get the idea. But despite the differences in age and military/consumer target group, pedigree can be found here and there. And not only in the shape of the radiator grille.

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

Photo: © TopGear/Rowan Horncastle

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the few modern SUVs that can do just that: go off-road. It has a short range and a 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 272 hp, built on a ladder chassis with live axles. And just like the old ones, you can remove the roof panels – they’re all very corona resistant.

Is he as good as the old one in the dirt?

Certainly. Jeep took a smart approach here: it gave the new one even more civilization, but at the same time stayed very much true to its roots. There are details that nod to that heritage, like the opening sequence that begins with the transformation of the Willys into the current Wrangler, but it never feels like a parody.

Leaving the rigid axles as is would provide significantly better performance on pavement, but at the expense of off-road ability, which would mean replacing Jeep’s pure philosophy with comfort. Bravo to Jeep for staying true to itself.