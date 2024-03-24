loading…

Russia has been accused of ignoring US warnings that a terror attack would occur in Moscow. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – There is always a question after any attack, why it was not stopped or detected. But Moscow’s attack poses a very difficult problem for Vladimir Putin amid international tensions and distrust. And much of this happened because of warnings from Washington.

The March 7 warning from the US to its citizens was very specific. The report discussed reports that “extremists” had “imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow” and specifically mentioned concerts. It advised Americans in the city to avoid large gatherings in the next 48 hours.

According to the BBC, the timing may not be precise, but other details are very similar to the events on March 22. It seems clear that Washington has some kind of intelligence and that it is linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) – a group that has issued statements saying it was behind Moscow’s attacks.

In addition to public warnings to its own citizens, the US also stated that it had communicated directly with the Russian government.

“The US government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its long-standing ‘duty to warn’ policy,” a US official said in a statement after the attack, reported by the BBC.

There are channels through which intelligence can be shared between countries – even countries that are not allies – especially when it comes to possible attacks on civilians.

But the problem is that Moscow ignored the warnings.

Three days before the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the board of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), whose job is to defend the country. The top priority, he told the assembled security service leaders, was supporting what he called special military operations – the official phrase for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He claimed that Ukraine had turned to what he called “terrorist tactics”. He also spoke directly about what he called “provocative statements” from the West regarding a potential attack on Russia. He said the warning “resembles blackmail and is intent on intimidating and destabilizing our society”.