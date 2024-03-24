Federal forces that are carrying out search operations for people who are still missing, had a confrontation with an armed group, in the La Lima neighborhood, very close to Ciudad Universitaria in Culiacán, with a preliminary balance of an element of the National Guard dead.

According to the data obtained, early this Sunday, elements of the National Guard patrolling Diego Valadez Avenue encountered armed civilians, who shot them with automatic weapons.

For several minutes, residents of nearby sectors, such as the Las Quintas and La Campiña subdivisions, woke up to the sounds of continuous bullet impacts that were heard at 2:10 in the morning.

Federal authorities have not announced whether civilians were detained or killed in these events; it is only known that one member of the National Guard lost his life in the confrontation.

As a result of the confrontation, very early on, Army and Navy helicopters continued with overflights in various sectors of the state capital, in search of armed civilians and people deprived of their liberty.

One of the 24 people who still remain deprived of their liberty by armed groups in Culiacán, was identified as Kenia Adaly Araujo Acosta, 29 years old, whose search file was issued by the State Attorney General’s Office under the Alba Protocol.

The data issued that describe her as a woman with a thin complexion, with a height of one meter 60 centimeters, light brown complexion, small brown eyes and thin lips, according to the complaint of relatives, she disappeared from her home in the Villa Bonita subdivision, since last March 22.

During the early morning and mid-morning of last Friday, in two rural communities, near Culiacán and in subdivisions and neighborhoods, armed men raided homes; In some there were shots fired and a total of 66 people, members of several complete families, with women and children, were killed.

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 23, the state governor Rubén Rocha Moya confirmed the release of forty-two people, including eighteen minors of both sexes who had been deprived of their liberty with their families.

He commented that based on the complaints filed, it was certified that the official number of pick-ups totaled sixty-six people, which is why search operations were intensified for people who still do not appear.

He announced that the presence of a greater number of troops from the Mexican Army and the National Guard will be increased, to reinforce the search operations for the remaining twenty-four people who still have not been located.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions