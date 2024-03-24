Soma Bay, March 24, 2024 – Soma Bay, Egypt caps off a great medal-filled weekend. Italfondo brings home four medals, giving the Azzurri plenty of excitement in the race. The latter are now looking forward to the next international competitions.

The first day of competition in the men’s 10 km race was dominated by Domenico Acerenza (gold), Gregorio Paltrinieri (silver) and Dario Verani (bronze). Today is the second day of the teams’ final performance on the water. The Italian team in the mixed relay won a beautiful silver, behind France.

The team included Domenico Acerenza, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Ginevra Taddeucci and Barbara Pozzobon.

The World Cup returns next May in Alghero (25th and 26th), ahead of the European Championships in Belgrade.

Photo by Andrea Masini DBM – Deepbluemedia