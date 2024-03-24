When Peter Derks (39) says he called his act “Yeah, Nice” to hopefully make the evening fun, you know enough. From his point of view, there is little reason to be cheerful, so he tries to present his pessimistic message cheerfully.

Cabaret

Peter Derks – Yeah, great. Seen: March 23, Oude Luxor Theater, Rotterdam.

Inl: pieterderks.nl

Derks is a dedicated comedian and can get very angry at politics and powerful companies, as can be heard weekly in his columns in the De Druktemaker section of Radio 1. He also does this in his twelfth show, but the theater offers more opportunities than a radio column . To make his pessimism about the state of the world a little more palatable, Derks brought along a band with whom he plays some fun, up-tempo songs.

According to Derks, life actually consists of an endless series of problems. In a not-too-serious summary, he lists the obstacles you will have to overcome before your life can get off to a good start. “By definition, everyone is born in a country whose language you do not speak.”

Derks becomes more serious in his political bloc in The Hague as he expresses his anger towards various politicians and parties. For example, he is surprised that Peter Omtzigt, after formative discussions that were supposed to deal with anti-legal certain political ideas, ultimately withdrew due to financial issues. What’s going on there, Derks wonders: “We want fascism, but we can’t afford it?”

Attention

Derks may express his political preferences in sharp one-liners, but he’s more interesting and funnier when he makes his concerns a little more personal. His arguments about the battle for attention, the capital of the 21st century, are strong. Derks talks about one “Dr. Pimple Popper” who works in a completely unnecessary medical specialty but gets a lot of attention on the Internet. This social media account, where huge pimples are squeezed out with surgical precision, is also followed in Derks’s home.

Such anecdotes are funny in their triviality and familiarity. Everyone has their own Doctor Pimple Popper, a strange fascination with something subtle. At the same time, using this particular example, Derks very clearly makes it clear how the mechanism of the “attention economy” works.

Derks: “Now someone else is thinking: we need to come up with something that will attract even more attention than a volcano of pus.” The comedian then manages to expand his argument within a few sentences to include more dangerous forms of extremism. Nothing seems to get in the way when he finally comes to the conclusion: “Extreme things attract more attention, anything that attracts attention grows, and therefore extremism grows.”

Counterproductive

A recurring theme in Yes, Okay is the question of whether technological innovation can sometimes be mistaken for progress. “Isn’t there a point where too much knowledge and too much (communication) capability is counterproductive,” Derks wonders. He makes some serious points, but also tells a funny story about why it’s better not to answer the phone. For example, he once found himself in a situation where, when asked if he could referee his daughter’s soccer game, he didn’t say “yes,” but he certainly didn’t say “no.” He eventually found himself on the football field as a referee, but his indecisiveness led to a very drawn-out football match.

Wisdom Tile

Ultimately, Derks concludes that we must learn to accept that not everything can be solved. Otherwise, any situation in which something remains unresolved will remain unsatisfactory. Embrace the mystery, says Derks, a message he himself knows sounds rather banal. With subtle sarcasm about gorges and “the winding garden path as a destination,” he satirizes the genre of this kind of tiled wisdom. Ironic: “It makes you completely philosophical.” And yet he manages to make it clear that sometimes what sounds banal actually contains the truth. Its closing song is full of clichés (“This is life, so you just gotta go / I’m already gone and I’ll get somewhere”), but still doesn’t miss its impact.

Share Write to the editor