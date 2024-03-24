My brother called, it was Leah van Roosmalen’s birthday, she turned seven. There was a familiar silence. – And what else? – I asked. “Well, Book Week won’t happen again.” This is his humor, he only reads audio books.

I said that I was in Amersfoort for Book Week, answering questions in the room, and then suddenly I couldn’t remember the name Joep Schröder. That I described him as “that idiot from Breda, that sports reporter”, and that people then started shouting the names of all sorts of sports reporters from Breda – “Pierre van Hooijdonk!”, “Sjoerd Mossu!!”, “Chris van Neijnatten”. !!!” – but this “Jop Schroeder” only occurred to me on the way back, although I had such good anecdotes about him.

And that we also talked about our father in that room.

The man started talking about the column in which I wrote about how my father first tried out his public transport chip card at Welp station.

“Do you also remember this ridiculous enthusiasm?” – I asked my brother.

Together, a new memory came to mind.

My father with a new pass. Insert it: open the gate. He did it three times

Somewhere in the early 1990s, a threat suddenly arose: Provincial houses and other government buildings had to be placed under additional security. An entrance gate was installed in the hall, my father received a new pass and a punch card. He talked about it at dinner. “You put it in the car and the gate opens.”

– “And then?” – we asked.

“And then you take it out again. And then you go right in.”

We couldn’t believe it.

On Wednesday afternoon my brother and I biked together to the Provincial House in Arnhem. The doorman called the water department upstairs.

So he came.

My father with a new pass.

Insert it: open the gate.

Turn around.

The return journey could be made without a punch card.

He did this three times.

My brother and I stood there, not even thinking it was possible.

Suddenly the doorman’s voice on the microphone: “Mr. van Roosmalen, would you like to stop now and get back to work?”

He returned to work, we saw him get into the elevator – another miracle. Six months later, during a performance review, he was confronted with this incident by his line manager. There were others like him. He was told that it was best for a government employee not to be too surprised or excited by new discoveries made by a government employee.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Dekwitz here.

