The presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that “the vote is sacred,” so democracy is too valuable to call into question with the purchase of votes.

Due to the above, Sheinbaum pointed out that there should be no purchase of votes nor that the vote be changed for something.

“We must never fall into receiving something in exchange for the vote, the vote is sacred, it is individual, it is a decision of the people of Mexico, there should be no buying of votes, giving something in exchange for democracy, a bag of beans with a weevil in exchange for a vote, or anything else, democracy is too valuable to be questioned, and that is why I am sure that in 2024 the people of Coahuila will set an example of democracy by honoring Madero, Carranza, and what the struggles have meant in this State and this beautiful country,” he mentioned.

Accompanied by Cecilia Guardiana, who is running for a seat in the Senate of the Republic, Sheinbaum assured that the difference between one project and others is that they make “a pact in the dark, offering unspeakable things” in the face of the democracy that they represent.

On the other hand, Claudia Sheinbaum spoke out in favor of a 40-hour day for workers, so a work table will be set up if she wins the June 2 elections.

“About 40 hours, we are also going to sit down and analyze it,” Sheinbaum said.

