The tallest building in Peru is the Banco de la Nación Tower, located in San Borja, at 140 meters. This does not even reach half of the imposing Gran Torre Costanera in Santiago de Chile, which at 300 meters is the tallest building in South America.

The Republic visited this skyscraper located in the commune of Providencia to live this experience.

The structure can be seen from anywhere in the city and is a landmark almost all day long, as it gets dark between 8 and 9 p.m.

Tourists observe Santiago from the Gran Torre Costanera. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

It has a shopping center and luxury hotels

This infrastructure began to be built in 2006 and was completed in 2015 with the inauguration of the Mirador Sky Costanera on the 61st and 62nd floors. It is estimated that its construction cost at least 500 million dollars.

It also houses two luxury hotels, a modern shopping center up to the fifth floor and commercial offices.

However, the viewpoint is its main tourist attraction. It is open from Monday to Sunday. The ticket for adults is 18 thousand Chilean pesos or S/70.30 and children pay 6 thousand pesos or S/23.50.

Interactive screen is one of the attractions of the Costanera shopping center. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

Elevator reaches the summit in less than 1 minute

There are two elevators that reach a speed of 25 km/h, which takes us to the 61st floor in less than a minute. Although there may be vertigo when climbing so quickly, this feeling dissipates with the excitement of the experience.

The facilities are luxurious and the landscape impressive. Here is the 300 Sky Bar & Coffee, which can be considered the highest bar in this part of the region.

Visitors at the highest point in the city, the Torre Costanera. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

Once on the 62nd floor, we reach the open-air observation deck, surrounded by reinforced glass panels that resist the attacks of the wind.

Among the tourists from different countries we find the Peruvian Alfredo Herrera and his son, who walk around the landscape impressed. “In Peru I live in Arequipa, but I have come to visit my son who lives here and has just graduated in Astrophysics. I am proud of his sacrifice,” he comments.

Alfredo Herrera arrived from Arequipa to visit his son and see the Sky Costanera. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

“Here on the highest floors you hardly feel the earthquakes”

Chile, like Peru, is a highly seismic country. However, according to the workers themselves, the highest floor is where the telluric movements are least perceived. “Here you can hardly feel them. The anti-seismic technology is top-notch, like most buildings in the capital,” they detail.

We can tour the four sides of the viewpoint. A guide points out and tells each tourist site in the city, as well as its physical, social, political and even sporting evolution. For example, the National Stadium. “There Chile was crowned champion of the Copa América for the first time in 2015 by beating Argentina in the final, which is a direct rival,” explains Diego Guzmán, the coach, with evident pride.

One of the scenes most requested by visitors is to appreciate the sunset from here, although it occurs almost at the close of the public service shift.

This is the view from the tallest building in South America. Credits: Erwin Valenzuela

What is known about the Peruvian community in Chile?

In Chile, there are several communes with a large number of compatriots, but Recoleta is the most representative. This piece of Lima has not one, but three markets where food, music and the stories of those who migrated in search of better opportunities abound. These are La Vega, La Vega Chica and Tirso de Molina.

Approximately 200,000 people live in Recoleta. There are more and more Venezuelans, but also Ecuadorians, Colombians and Haitians. However, Peruvians continue to be the largest foreign group in this commune.

According to the newspaper Emol, which recorded data from the Department of Immigration and Migration, around 266,244 Peruvians officially live in Chilean territory.

Peruvian neighborhood in Santiago de Chile is located in Recoleta and is very similar to Lima. Photo: LR composition/Erwin Valenzuela/La República