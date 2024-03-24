Three men were murdered and one more was injured, when they lived outside a home in the peripheral Bienestar Social neighborhood of Tuxtla.

This is the second attack that occurs with the same modality in the last four days.

The Chiapas Attorney General’s Office confirmed that three men lost their lives as a result of an armed attack, while another was seriously injured.

The fatal victims who were outside a home, where they were drinking intoxicating drinks, were attacked with high-caliber firearms by two men, presumably hitmen, who fled on foot, while other neighbors say it was on a motorcycle; leaving three people dead and one more seriously injured.

The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office reported that the men who lost their lives are: Fernando “N”, 30 years old; Francisco “N”, 32 years old; and Sergio “N”, whose age is unknown, while Rodolfo “N” was rushed to a hospital for his care. Witnesses claim that he only received a bullet wound to the head.

Experts and agents from the Public Ministry arrived at the site of the armed attack, located at the intersection of Venustiano Carranza Street and 5º de Mayo Avenue, to carry out the procedures and transfer the bodies to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

The motive for this armed attack that has dismayed the residents of Tuxtla is unknown. The District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation file for the crime of homicide.

MV

