How do you rate how well a political party is performing? Number of seats? Since its founding in 1980, the CDA has never had as few members as it did after last year’s House elections: five.

An opposition role seems inevitable for Christian Democrats. Number of members? This figure has been declining for decades. Financial buffers? CDA members were prepared for an increase in contributions in 2025 during the party conference in Nijkerk this Saturday.

And yet despair does not overcome the party. We can say: Christian Democrats have already passed this chapter. The historic loss of seats was expected, and CDA members themselves predicted a disappointing result during the election campaign. When it actually happened, everyone seemed to get used to it. This led to a strange situation on Saturday, when the assessment of the elections that almost led to the demise of the CDA was a relatively short agenda item, tucked between the presentation of the Women’s Awards and a speech by the new party chairman.

By comparison, the CDA lost far fewer seats in the 2021 parliamentary elections, but a separate press conference was organized for assessment. It was then determined that the CDA had “lost itself.” Now one of the conclusions is that the CDA has “defeated itself.” The common thread of Saturday’s report, which was compiled by a committee led by Utrecht MP Mirjam Sterk: The CDA must continue on the path it has chosen and give party leader Henri Bontenbal and his faction “time, space and certainty.” . Hard nuts barely crack.

Desert and oasis

The CDA will have to find the desired time and space in opposition if the formation talks between the PVV, VVD, NSS and BBB lead to the creation of a cabinet. Bontenbal ruled out government involvement in the PVV. Moreover, there is a widespread voice in the CDA: we need time to recover.

Sybrand Buma, political leader from 2012 to 2019, described working in the opposition as “not a journey through the desert, but an oasis where you can gain strength” in his book Against Cynicism. For the current CDA, it will be both. During the years of opposition under Boom, the Christian Democratic Party faction had thirteen deputies, now there are five. So work harder. And make a different choice.

A few days before the party congress, Bontenbal declares in his office that the CDA must get rid of what he calls its “messiah complex.” He wants to get rid of the bossy mentality, he says, citing a quote that has long been associated with his party: “We run this country, so we have to get involved in everything.” The reality is different now. “We have five seats, so we don’t make any difference in terms of votes.”

The small number of deputies is forcing the faction to switch to a different way of working. Bontenbal sometimes had two days to prepare debates before an election, but now it sometimes takes an hour. And also with less staff support. The loss of seats was also a major financial setback. The number of seats in parliament determines the amount of subsidies from political parties. The result: two-thirds of employees were forced to leave. We said goodbye to the latter last week at a faction meeting. For the first time, the CDA is represented in some debates by deputies from other parties, the Christian Union and the AKP. So much for the desert, the end of which is not yet in sight for CDA.

Popular even outside the party

But the oasis also beckons. CDA wants to use its time to position itself more strongly. And in Bontenbal, the Christian Democrats have a political leader who is also popular outside his party. The fact that he does not have to negotiate, and the CDA does not have any government responsibility in the new cabinet, provides an opportunity to give the party more face again.

It won’t be easy. If the formation negotiations are successful, the cabinet will soon find itself on a platform that will be formed by parties that broke away from the CDA and are largely ideologically close to the party (SNB and VVV) or with which the CDA had relations. Wardrobes for summer are formed (VVD).

CDA fingerprints appear on many policies. Moreover, there is a good chance that there will be ministers on the platform who come from the CDA pond. In his office, Bontenbal says he is already receiving “signals” from fellow party members who are being approached, especially by the SNB. CDA members who accept this proposal will not be expelled from the party. He’s not happy with that, Bontenbal says. “They will not be there on behalf of the CDA. I will ask them to make a transfer to the other party. This is quite fair.”

It symbolizes the state the CDA is in. It is known as the party of management, but has not been rewarded for this for several elections in a row. An updated story with new faces should change that. In Nijkerk this can be seen on the main stage, where in addition to Bontenbal, relatively young members of the CDA are present in the faction and on the list of European elections. And in the hall? Mostly older men, wearing glasses. They are meant to actively help the Scout change this.

Not rocket science

Bontenbal calls the European Parliament elections in June “mid-term elections.” They arrive too early to see the results of the coup he is trying to initiate.

CDA members are working to ensure that the next municipal elections are held by 2026. The party decided to use the next two years for regrouping – under the name “Route 2026”. This includes discussions with members organized by Bontenbal and CDA Science Institute director Pieter Jan Dijkman. “In recent decades, the party has become increasingly professionalized and, in the process, increasingly a top-down national party,” Dijkman says. According to him, it has been forgotten that the CDA was originally “organized in a subsidiary way”: a federation of local associations. “I think this is one of the most exciting questions: how can the CDA again become the Christian Democratic People’s Party, as we were called in the beginning?”

But it’s not 2026 yet, it’s 1994 in the CDA. Just like then, a historic defeat in the House of Representatives elections and the prospect of becoming an opposition after years of shared governance. And just as then, in addition to hope, there is also despair and anxiety. In ’94 the opposition was not allowed to help. The party lost a further five seats in the 1998 elections. Optimistic CDA members will say: four years later, the Christian Democrats have replaced the Prime Minister.

