Wearing the helmet at the right time saved the life of a police officer in Antioquia. The agent was on his usual patrol duties in the municipality of Yarumal when the roar of a projectile alerted the uniformed officers. The bullet went directly to the officer’s head; However, the helmet absorbed the attack completely. The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 20 at 10:10 in the morning and the Police stated that it was a premeditated attack by the Gulf Clan.

“During a normal patrol in one of the upper parts of the municipality, he received a projectile impact on his helmet. The helmet prevented him from being injured, fortunately,” revealed Colonel Carlos Andrés Martínez, the agent who made public the events that occurred in Yarumal.

The attacker has already been identified by the Police. This is a member of the Clan del Golfo substructure, Julio César Vargas, although the Police have not yet revealed details about his capture or the causes of the attack.

The word of the police officer attacked by the Gulf Clan

“I fell off the motorcycle and crawled on the ground, but that person continued shooting at me while I was on the ground. Then, with my eyes blurred, I took out my service weapon and shot him,” the officer told the local newspaper El Colombiano.

In addition, the same media revealed the details after the attack and how the worst was expected. “I had a severe headache, and a blow made me fear an injury to my left arm and lacerations to a large part of my body. After examining the body, the doctors confirmed that, incredibly, he was safe, that the injuries had been caused by the fall and that there was no trace of a bullet in the head,” the newspaper reported.

The attack that the patrolman received came from a 9-millimeter bullet, the same type of projectile that was used to attack the agent. This projectile entered through the chin, moved towards the back of the skull and finally lodged in the internal lining, specifically in the area that protects the parietal region of the brain.

Harsh attack on the Gulf Clan in Antioquia

The attack occurred after, on March 21, four alleged members of the Gulf Clan were captured in the northern and western regions of the department. The detainees, according to the statements of General Martínez, were known by the aliases ‘Rolo’, ‘Barbas’ and ‘Arañazo’, and played, within the organization, roles in drug trafficking, territorial control and extortion.

What is the Gulf Clan?

The Clan del Golfo is a Colombian organization dedicated to drug trafficking and extortion. The other names by which they were known are the ‘Usuga Clan’, ‘Los Urabeños’, or the ‘Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia’. According to the Colombian National Police, they are one of the “most dangerous transnational crime organizations.”

It was founded in 2007 by Daniel Rendón Herrera, known as ‘Don Mario’, a former member of the Centauros Bloc of the Self-Defense Forces. Rendón Herrera was arrested in 2009 and subsequently extradited to the United States in 2018.

After the arrest of ‘Don Mario’, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as ‘Otoniel’, assumed leadership of the organization. ‘Otoniel’ was in command of this armed group for several years until he was captured in October 2021 in the mountains of Antioquia. Recently, he has been extradited to the United States.