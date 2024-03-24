Max Verstappen questioned his dominance several times during this race weekend. As for the settings, things just didn’t work out for the Red Bull driver. It was only in the last part of qualifying that the reigning world champion was satisfied with his setup. Now the question is: is this setup the fastest in 58 laps?

Because there are privateers on the coast. Ferrari made a strong impression all weekend. Sainz will therefore start second. Leclerc failed to do so when it was counted and started from fourth place. He moved up one position, as did Norris and Piastri, because Perez received a penalty after qualifying for interfering with another driver. Thus, Perez will start in sixth position.

Most drivers will start the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on medium tyres. Only Hamilton, Ricciardo and Zhou opted for an early safety car: they have soft tyres. Alonso and Hulkenberg are pursuing the exact opposite strategy. Aston Martin and Haas are the only two cars to start on hard tyres.

Start of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix.

The lights go down and the field appears to emerge from the starting blocks as one man. Sainz is still looking for a gap, but the distance to Verstappen is too great to attempt an overtake in the first corner. Behind him, Russell’s Mercedes passed Perez’s Red Bull for fifth place. Meanwhile, Sainz continues to put pressure on Verstappen and gets DRS in the second round.

At this moment Verstappen was spotted. In the DRS section towards turns nine to ten, Sainz overtook him and took first place. Verstappen notes that his car is losing traction. “Very strange,” he thinks. Verstappen could join and a nice duel appears to be in the offing, but there will be no showdown between the former teammates.

Verstappen pulls out of 2024 Australian Grand Prix

On the fifth lap, blue smoke pours out from under Verstappen’s Red Bull. The driver notices this himself and informs the team about it. The brake on the right rear wheel is on. Verstappen comes in and the team puts out the fire, but the Dutch driver’s race is over. Verstappen is out of the race for the first time since the 2022 Australian Grand Prix. Even then, the problem was his material.

At the beginning of the fifth lap there is already smoke coming from the right rear wheel | Photo: © Red Bull Content Pool

Alpine jokes X that they double overtook Verstappen. There will also be a good atmosphere in Sainz’s camp. The Spanish Ferrari driver is now confidently in the lead. Sainz then waits quietly until the drivers behind him go hard and arrive on lap 16.

Coming out of the pits, Sainz leads his first attacker, teammate Leclerc, by three seconds. In hindsight, Sainz must have hoped he would lap later. Lewis Hamilton falls on the seventeenth lap. As in the case of Verstappen, the cause of the failure was a technical glitch. In Hamilton’s case, the Mercedes engine suddenly stops working.

Hamilton parks his car at the marshal’s post, but in order to park the car behind the wall, he must first call the virtual safety car. As a result, drivers who stop now lose less time. Alonso is such a racer. He will soon be back on the field for Perez.

Sainz does something like Verstappen

In the first laps after the VSC, Leclerc gets closer to Sainz, lap after lap. On the 21st lap the gap is only one and a half seconds. After this, Sainz seems to step up his game. A lap later, he sets the fastest lap of the race and increases the gap by more than half a second per lap. Even without Verstappen, it is possible to dominate a Formula 1 race.

On lap 34, Ferrari calls Leclerc to make his last scheduled pit stop of the race. When they return to the track, Perez and Alonso arrive. Leclerc returns to the track and returns to the track inches ahead of Perez. A perfectly measured Ferrari or pure luck? Leclerc then sets the fastest lap of the race and opens the gap to the Perez-Alonso duo.

After the competition is over, race leader Sainz also goes for fresh tires. Once stopped, he leads his teammate by about five seconds. Leclerc accelerates the fastest racing lap lap after lap and approaches in small steps. Leclerc will be able to hold out at this level for about three laps. After this, Sainz consolidated the gap by more than five seconds.

Carlos Sainz wins in Melbourne

Magnussen and Albon still play in midfield, but otherwise there is not much going on on the track. Towards the end of the race, Russell chases Alonso. Aston Martin teaches British driver a lesson in protection. On the final lap, Russell went wildly off the track. In turns 6-7 he loses his rear and rolls off the track at high speed. His Mercedes flies back onto the track and hangs on its side. Russell calls for a red flag because he is in the middle of the track. Luckily, all drivers know how to avoid his accident.

This ensures a finish behind the virtual safety car and Sainz takes the win. The Spanish rider is one appendix poorer, but one victory richer. He took a battered Verstappen on the first stage and hasn’t lost a wheel since. Give this man a seat until 2025! Oh, and Albon doesn’t get a single point in Sargent’s car.

2024 Australian Grand Prix result

Sainz Leclerc Norris Piastri Perez Alonso Stroll Tsunoda Hulkenberg Magnussen Albon Riccardo Bottas Gasly Zhou Ocon Russell – DNF Hamilton – DNF Verstappen – DNF