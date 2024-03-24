A video is circulating on social networks in which you can see how the ceiling of the emergency area at the Regional General Hospital 17 of the IMSS in Cancún, in the Region 509 neighborhood, collapses, apparently due to a water leak.

#National, Medical services like in Denmark! Just check the emergency area at the Regional General Hospital 17 of the IMSS in Cancún, in the Region 509 neighborhood. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/b4hvc0ijyU

— José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias)

March 24, 2024

The images revealed how the ceiling of the roof structure did not support the weight of a large amount of water, which is currently unknown if it was accumulated, was caused by a leak or by the rains yesterday afternoon in the city, falling a large piece of ceiling near patients and staff in the room.

At the moment, IMSS authorities have not issued any statement, in a new incident that puts the lives of people at risk within the facilities of this institution.

FS

