You remember the Porsches used by the National Police. But do you also know his brothers?

The undersigned states that there is no reason to criticize Dutch police cars. As station wagons, the Audi A6 and Mercedes B-Class are actually ideal, but they sometimes have problems on unpaved roads. That’s why we have Toyota Land Cruisers. The real reason people think the Dutch police car isn’t as cool as it used to be is because we had arguably the coolest police cars in the world. Porsche 911 Targa.

Police Porsche

We don’t think the police Porsche needs much explanation, but for those who are confused: they were part of the arsenal of traffic police cars from about the 1960s to the 1990s. Porsches could handle almost anything on the road, making the flight feel hopeless. The Targa was chosen because in the past, police car commands such as “follow”, “stop” or simply directing traffic could not be carried out using an LED sign. Therefore, the officer in the passenger seat had to make these signals manually, so the choice in favor of the homeless car was made quickly.

Color scheme

Although police Porsches eventually came with the now well-known red and blue stripes, this is not the most famous version. That honor goes to the white Porsche with orange doors, orange front end and subtle orange stripes.

Other police cars

The color scheme we find for the occasion of the day. The police Porsche is known to everyone, but there were many other police cars for other purposes. Regular Volkswagens and Volvos, for example, for those cases when additional speed was not so necessary. And when the desire for a more powerful vehicle for dirt and off-road use grew in the 1970s, a vehicle was introduced that could be expected to have equally iconic status.

Range Rover

A car that had to perform tasks on unpaved surfaces was a real Range Rover, back when it was still a three-door car and not yet the luxury horse it is now. Powerful and convenient: actually quite smart. Moreover, like a Porsche, it exudes a certain status. Something that hermandad is currently trying to prevent.

In any case, the officers who were allowed to travel in the Range Rover had nothing to complain about. A caramel-colored interior, sufficient off-road capability and, of course, the well-known 3.5-liter V8 with 131 hp. front. Not too many of these Range Rovers were delivered to the police force, which makes it all the more exciting to see one for sale now.

This 1980 example with 58,403 km on the odometer hasn’t had a very busy police life, but that makes its condition even better. And you’ll even get some police accessories. Not a bargain at €42,500, but a wonderful piece of Dutch history. If you already have a police 911 service, then this is essentially part of it. You can buy it from Kaeve Cars, which offers Range Rover.

This article “Buy Porsche’s equally cool brother from the National Police” first appeared on Ruetir.