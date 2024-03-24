Tandas del Bienestar is a program implemented in Mexico with the objective of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. This program is a government effort to strengthen the local economy and provide opportunities to those who have small businesses.

The Program began operations in 2019, during that period 351 thousand Tandas were granted, during 2020 this support was provided to 495 thousand people and in 2021 a total of 327 thousand were granted. The Wellness Rounds have two modalities “Consolidation” and “Month 13”.

The first focuses on serving beneficiaries who live in municipalities and localities with medium, high and very high marginalization; with the presence of an indigenous or Afro-Mexican population and/or high rates of violence, with at least 30 years of age.

On the other hand, the Month 13 modality is for people who graduated from the Youth Building the Future program who have completed the training course and expressed their interest in starting a microbusiness.

What are the requirements to register for the Wellbeing Sessions?

To register for the Consolidation modality, interested parties must meet the following requirements:

You must be between 30 and 67 years old at the time of registration. Valid Official Identification with photograph, such as INE, professional ID, driver’s license or passport. CURP. Proof of Address no older than three months (water, electricity, property or telephone). Microbusiness: You must have a microbusiness with more than six months of operation. It must not be in the agricultural or mining sector.

While for the Month 13 modality the following is required:

Be a graduate of the Youth Building the Future Program. Be interested in creating your own non-agricultural business. Take and complete a training course for your microbusiness.

Las Tandas offer interest-free loans to boost your business and the amounts are divided as follows:

First batch: $6,000 (six thousand pesos)

Second batch: $10,000 (ten thousand pesos)

Third round: $15,000 (fifteen thousand pesos)

Fourth round: $20,000 (twenty thousand pesos)

How to register:

Visit the official page of the Wellbeing Rounds.

Complete the registration form with the required information.

Wait for the evaluation and approval of your application.

YC

Themes

Social programs Service notes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions