According to the projections of the ABC network and the newspaper The New York Times, Joe Biden, current president of the United States, and former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) have been declared winners in the Democratic and Republican primaries, respectively, held taking place this Saturday in the southern state of Louisiana.

Trump, 77, secured Louisiana’s 47 delegates, primarily highlighting the strong support he garners among Republican voters. This is especially significant given that he had already amply secured the necessary delegates (1,215) to secure his nomination in the Republican race.

Until now, Trump had 1,631 delegates, which ensured his nomination for the elections on November 5.

With 49% of the votes counted, Trump reached 90%, followed by former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley (7%), and, in third place, Florida governor Ron DeSantis (1%), both last already withdrawn from the Republican race, according to the results of the news division ABC News.

For his part, Biden, 81 years old, who already has 2,464 delegates and easily exceeds the 1,968 he needed to win the Democratic nomination, also won the 42 delegates that were at stake in Louisiana, in the Gulf. of Mexico, whose voting centers closed at 8:00 p.m. CDT (02:00 GMT).

With 55% of the votes counted, the Democrat reached 87%, followed by the American author of self-help books Marianne Williamson (5%).

As for the Democratic caucus in Missouri, which has 64 delegates at stake, the results will not be announced until next Monday. Trump was declared the winner of this caucus on March 2.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions