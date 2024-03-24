Yes, you understand correctly: this racing car has a Dutch license plate.

Things are going well with the latest additions to the Dutch fleet. We recently got a new Koenigsegg with a Dutch number plate, and this week Wouter was allowed to take a look at the first Rimac with a Dutch number plate. And this week a very special car was spotted with a fresh license plate.

While it’s not a hypercar, it is an impressive car: the KTM X-Bow GT-XR. This car looks like a street racing car, and it is. This is a street version of the X-Bow GTX that can only be used on the track.

It’s essentially a KTM X-Bow, but the differences are huge. The GT-XR has a longer wheelbase, a completely different carbon body (no mirrors) and a different powertrain.

While the regular X-Bow is equipped with a four-cylinder engine (from Audi), this car is equipped with the well-known five-cylinder engine (also from Audi, of course). For this occasion, the power of this unit was increased to 500 hp. In addition to the engine, KTM has also adopted the 7-speed DSG from the RS3.

An on a Dutch license plate, therefore it is a fact.

The owner also opted for a special blue carbon version. We usually only see this on Koenigsegg and Pagani. This KTM is a little cheaper, but the price tag is still not cheap: this example cost €474,552 (!).

