Melbourne, March 24, 2024 – Carlos Sainz wins the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari completes the Melbourne double and Charles Leclerc finishes second. Cavallino wins the third round of the Formula 1 World Championship with a perfect race, taking advantage of Max Verstappen’s dark day: the Dutch Red Bull driver, reigning world champion, starts from pole but is overtaken by Sainz on the second lap. In the fourth round, Red Bull breaks down: smoke comes from the car, Verstappen is forced to return to the pits and retires due to a problem with the brakes.

The road is clear for Cavallino, who dominates the race. Sainz is first, Lecerc second, and the McLaren of Briton Lando Norris completes the podium. Ferrari is back on track after its latest success at the Singapore Grand Prix last year. To look at the latest take, we need to go back to the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix: in this case, Leclerc emerged victorious.

Sainz, return to the track with victory

Sainz takes the third victory of his career and first in 2024 with a perfect race. The Spaniard achieved the goal 2 weeks after surgery for appendicitis, due to which he missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“It was a great race, I felt completely comfortable behind the wheel. On a physical level it was hard, not easy. Fortunately, I was more or less alone on the track, I managed to cope with the tires and everything else,” explains the Iberian. “Life is crazy sometimes. The year started with a podium in Bahrain, then appendicitis, then coming back with a win: a rollercoaster, but it’s fantastic.”

“It’s great, especially for the team,” says Leclerc. “The team hasn’t done a double since the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022, great memories. It’s fantastic to achieve this result again. Carlos had an incredible weekend after his operation and ran a fantastic race,” says the Monegasque.

Ferrari triumph figures

Sainz takes his third career victory after triumphs at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2022 and the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023. The Spaniard climbs to the podium for the twentieth time in his career.

Ferrari scores its 244th Formula 1 victory and the 86th double in its history. Two years ago in Bahrain the last 1-2. In Australia, the last double was in 2004 in the pair Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

The order of completion of the Australian Grand Prix:

Sainz (Ferrari); Leclerc (Ferrari) – 2″3; Norris (McLaren) – 5 inches 9 inches; Piastri (McLaren) – 35 inches 7 inches; Perez (Red Bull) – 56 inches3; Alonso (Aston Martin) – 1ft 20in 9in; Stroll (Aston Martin) – 1ft 33in 2in; Tsunoda (RB) – 1 ft 35 in 6 in; Hulkenberg (Haas) – 1’44″5″ Magnussen (Haas) – 1st Giro.

Key moments of the race

Giro 2: Sainz super Verstappen.

Lap 4: Verstappen returns to the pits and retires.

(Source Adenkronos)