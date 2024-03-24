Campobasso, March 24, 2024 – The staff created by Francesco Fortunato, the blue walker of Fiamme Gialle, was excellent. The Italian athlete, who is looking forward to the next European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris, lives and trains at the Guardia di Finanza sports center in Castelporziano.

He set an important time in the second round of the Italian Society Championships in Campobasso. Five years later he improved with a time of 38:51.71: “I’m happy, it’s a pity that the day was windy, with very strong gusts, otherwise we could have fought back a little more – the words of the Apulian from Andria coached by Riccardo Pisani, as reported byfidal.it “I was pretty consistent: first half in 19:24, second half in 19:27: a great test considering the next events, starting with 20 km Poděbrady on Saturday 6 April.”

Horse racing history – fidal.it

Four weeks after the World Team Walking Championships in Antalya (Turkey, April 21), there are encouraging reports for Francesco Fortunato, winner of the 10,000 meters at Campobasso in the second stage of the club championship. Blue from Fiamme Jalle, on a distance in which he feels particularly comfortable, set a personal best with a time of 38:51.71 (average 3:53 per kilometer), returning to improve his own limit five years later, which he dates . Let’s go back to the gold final of the corporate clubs of Florence in 2019 (39:00.79).

Czech Republic in two weeks: this is a traditional route well known to the world of runners, on which he won the European Team Championships last year with a personal best of 1 hour 18:59. This will be the launching pad for the European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris, with the intermediate stage, however decisive, taking place in Antalya.

In Campobasso, Gianluca Picchiottino can also continue to smile: after last week he came close to his personal best in the 20 km in Dudinz (1 hour 21:47), Livorno from Fiamme Gialle improved the result by 10,000 miles on the track, also dropping below thirty-nine. minutes from 38:57.96, an improvement of over thirty seconds from last year’s 39:31.99. Third place went to another Fiamme Gialle pedestrian, Andrea Agrusti (40:43.72 PB), fourth Aldo Andrei (Fiamme Oro, 40:54.36), fifth Diego Giampaolo (Fiamme Gialle, 41:25.25 PB). In the women’s category, Alexandrina Mihai (Fiamme Oro) won with a result of 46:54.01, ahead of Lucia Barbarossa (Amatori Atl. Acquaviva, 48:14.08 PB) and Verdiana Casciotti (Passologico, 48:28.85 PB). In the junior races, success was achieved by Giuseppe Disabato (Amateur Atl. Acquaviva) with a score of 42:37.91 and Michele Canto (Passologico) with a personal best of 47:01.48.

